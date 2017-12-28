Financial Planning for Freelancers

Being your own boss provides you a host of benefits, such as never having to deal with workplace politics and the grueling appraisal season. But it also brings with it a set of unique challenges that you will be expected to take on all by yourself.

If you are a self-employed individual, unlike a salaried person, you will have a sporadic income. You will also not be able to benefit from the automatic tax deduction facility offered by an employer. In effect, you will have to look out for yourself as far as money matters are concerned.

Self-employment in India

It is estimated that a significant part of the young working professionals in India are freelancers. With the availability of more substantial job opportunities in the freelance employment market, the younger lot is becoming increasingly inclined towards pursuing such occupations. The flexibility that comes with such a job is unparalleled, but the inflow of income is nothing to write home about.



Retirement planning - It is crucial for all working professionals to plan for retirement. If you are unable to save a lot in one go, you can save small amounts consistently over a period of time. Regular savings is the key here.



The monthly outgo of a freelancer or a self-employed individual is more or less similar to that of a salaried person. But the imbalance in income makes it necessary for a freelancer to have a robust financial strategy in place.

It can be very challenging for a self-employed person with a variable income to have a finite retirement strategy. But you can consider retirement to be a recurring expense and set aside a specific amount each month to feather your nest egg. You can also consider investing in a life insurance plan that offers retirement benefits at the end of the payment tenure.

2. Insurance purchase - It is advisable for every individual to be in possession of a health insurance policy. This is the only way to combat the rising cost of medical care. You can consider taking a disability or critical illness insurance plan to financially safeguard your family. Depending on the type of work you do, you can also buy a commercial general liability insurance policy that offers protection for businesses from claims related to personal injury and property damages.

3. Maintain an emergency fund - Building an emergency fund is one of the top suggestions made by financial planners who assist people in setting up a long-term strategy. It is all the more important for self-employed individuals and freelancers due to the erratic nature of their income. The thumb rule is to set aside an amount that would comfortably serve the needs of the family for a whole year. This amount should cover daily expenses, utility bills, cost of education, insurance premiums, personal loan EMIs, etc. The emergency fund can be in the form of short-term fixed deposits for easy accessibility.

4. Gauge your cash flow regularly - It is advisable to create a statement of your cash-flow each month for better money management. This can be done in a simple excel sheet with clear demarcation for income and expenses. You should note down all your expenses in this sheet, including the overheads that may go unnoticed. An example of such an expense is the vehicle insurance cost of the vehicle used for delivery of your service.

This statement will provide you a clear-cut assessment of your cash-flow and help in spending and saving diligently.

5. Plan your tax outgo - It is important to keep in mind that a part of the money you earn would go out as tax. Deduct the amount corresponding to tax and set it aside so that you do not face issues at the time of paying the tax. Freelancers can utilise their records of income and expenses at the time of filing tax returns.

6. Choose STPs - When investing for the future, systematic transfer plans (STPs) would be the ideal choice for a freelancer. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) would be more appropriate for salaried people with fixed monthly income, as the SIP outgo is scheduled on a monthly basis. STPs from a liquid fund to an equity fund is useful for retirement planning. On the other hand, transferring to a debt fund would assist in meeting short-term goals.

You should also consider the risks associated with your profession before choosing the type of investment. For instance, a self-employed doctor’s income may be more regular than that of a home baker whose income reflects the ad-hoc spending pattern of his/her customers/clients. So choose wisely and be consistent in your investments.

7. Separate your business account from the personal one - It is best to separate your personal and professional accounts, as it simplifies things when you are assessing your expenses and income.

If you feel that you are not capable of creating a robust financial strategy for your future, you can always take the assistance of a financial planner/analyst who has sufficient experience in this domain. It is never too late to start planning; so if you do not have a healthy strategy in place, go ahead and formulate one.