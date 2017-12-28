Debit Card Or Credit Card Or Payment Apps – Best Way To Make Payment

Most common digital payment methods available

wisely doesn’t stop at keepingor saving money for future. It is also about the payment mode you choose when spending money digitally. With so many differentavailable in the market today, it is often difficult to decide on the best mode.

There are quite a number of payment options available. Let us look at the common ones:

Debit card

When the payment is made using a debit card, the money directly gets debited from your bank account. Using a debit card for making payments helps you in spending within your limits, unless your bank has an overdraft option, which is a chargeable service. It is a wiser way to spend if you don’t want to get involved in any credit card debts.

Credit card

Credit cards are convenient for certain payments or purchases due to the benefits the card user can avail. Booking a hotel room, paying for travel or purchasing movie tickets, etc can provide more discounts or cash back offers, thereby helping you save more. Every swipe also entitles you to points, which can be redeemed against other tangible purchases or vouchers. Credit cards do come in handy when you are out of cash and need options to make a payment. The line of credit offered on these cards can help you survive (or splurge, depends on what you choose to prioritize) on a rainy day.

It is always advisable to be responsible and extra cautious while using credit cards. Never carry a balance on your credit card beyond your due date, as it will result in interest charges and can have a negative impact on your credit score. Always make full payments so you can make the best of the benefits offered on the card, without getting into any debts.

Payment apps

Smartphones have led a “revolution” in this area. Payment via apps is one of the most popular choices, as your card or bank account gets linked to these apps. Paytm, Airtel money, Vodafone M-pesa, Jio money, etc have made payments easier with just a couple of clicks.

Net banking

You can also make your payment using net banking if you have the e-banking app facility available. Secure payment gateways make it easier to make payments via net banking.

As far as choosing the best digital payment method, there is no unanimous answer. You can’t be 100% sure about the best payment option, as it completely depends on the comfort and the needs of the user.

Debit card work in the same manner as spending cash would and help you stay within your means but they come with a risk of online fraud. Credit card can be considered as a good option when you are filling fuel, making travel arrangements, booking movie tickets, etc. as you get discounts and points that can be redeemed later. If you are able to pay off the entire due amount before your due date, credit cards are a win-win option as compared to a debit card. But any delay in payment can lead to interest and late fees, which ultimately means spending more money. Payment apps are convenient and faster whereas net banking is more secure and works equally well as apps. The only problem with these methods is your phone should have Internet at all times and should be sufficiently charged. If not, they are as good as a wallet that you forgot to carry.

All in all, the solution varies for different people depending upon their spending style, when it comes to choosing the best way to make a payment. Every option comes with its own set of pros and cons; it’s you who needs to decide what works best for you.