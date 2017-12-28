Are you Ready for Christmas Holidays?

It’s time again to dip your fingers for cake mixing. Many of you eagerly wait for this time to bake that delicious Christmas cake, decorate the Christmas tree or plan a holiday. The Christmas shutdown is the perfect time to visit family and friends, either in India or abroad.



Plan your vacation: Planning your vacation should ideally start much before the start of your journey. Blame it on your busy schedules, but most of you tend to plan your vacation only at the last minute. It goes without saying that a well-planned vacation can save a lot of hassles.



But, a trip around that time of the year requires a good amount of advance planning. A lot of people travel on vacation during this time, and any lackadaisical planning can turn the vacation into an uncalled stressful experience. Here are the few quick tips that can help you enjoy your Christmas vacation.

And while you are on vacation, among many other things, a credit card can be your best companion. Exchanging currency is always cumbersome and carrying cash is generally unsafe in an unfamiliar place. So, if you don’t already have one, apply for a credit card now. There are lots of credit card options available now-a-days, each bundled with different set of benefits. Select the one that meets your financial and travel needs. Most of the credit cards are globally accepted, making your payments during travel convenient and hassle-free.

If you are traveling by a car or plan to rent a car at the destination, download a navigating app on your mobile. The navigation app can guide you to various places and also inform about the traffic conditions. Planning your day, while on vacation, can save a lot of time. So, check with different travel agencies and browse through the Internet to make a list of places you want to visit during your vacation. Finalizing the places-to-visit in advance can help you enjoy to the core.

Another good idea is to book a hotel or resort that hosts Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties, which can delight your family members. Finally, on the travel day, book your cab in advance in order to reach the airport or railway station on time.

2. Save that Extra Penny: Planning a vacation involves multiple things. It all starts with booking travel tickets and hotel rooms. These are the essentials, and accounts for most of our travel budget. However, with a travel card, you can make your journey cost effective. Today, there are many credit cards that offer several travel benefits. Pick the card that best suits your travel needs. Credit cards offer good discounts on flight fares, hotel bookings and food bills. Credit cards even offer “reward points”. Every time you shop with your card, a certain amount of points get deposited in your credit card account. And, once you have accumulated a significant number of points, you can redeem them either for booking hotel rooms or flight tickets. The reward points are quite beneficial as they can reduce your travel expenses to a large extent. So, enroll for a credit card and accumulate enough reward points even before you start planning for your vacations. Also, make sure to book your air tickets in advance to avail the cheapest rates.

3. Note down the Essentials: When you are packing your bag, make sure to pack the things that you can’t afford to miss while on vacation. So, start jotting down each small thing that you plan to take and refer to the list while packing your bags. Things such as your daily medicines, camera, swimming costumes, etc. are some of the things you don't want to run around for, while on vacation. If you are traveling with an infant, do make sure to pack extra baby food and other accessories as finding them in an unknown place can be troublesome. Children are prone to fall sick when in a new place. So, don’t forget to carry all the medicines that can alleviate any discomfort your child may experience during vacation. Also, don’t forget to carry your health insurance card, which can be helpful in case of any untoward medical emergency. Carrying even the digital version of your health insurance can be a bliss when you are out of your comfort zone.

4. Prepare for the Cold: You should check the local temperature of your destination before booking the tickets. Christmas is the time when temperatures plummet all over. So, if you are fond of freezing temperatures and snowfall, options are aplenty, and it won’t take long to finalise your vacation plans. However, if you don't feel comfortable in cold weather, selecting a destination that stays comparatively warmer can make your vacation more pleasant. Pack your clothes accordingly.

5.Travel Light: Don't overburden yourself with excessive luggage. Pack the things that you would actually need during your vacation. Every time you catch a flight or change hotels, carrying all the baggage becomes too tedious a task. Go out with small sized suitcases that packs all your essentials safely.

6.Protect Your Belongings: When we travel, we overlook our belongings we leave behind. Our beautiful home, fancy car and even the things we have accumulated over the years are precious to us. So, it only makes sense to protect them when we are not around. Given the increase in the cases of burglary and other crimes, it is advisable to take insurance for your car and home to protect them from any untoward incident while you are out on vacation. So, double check the expiry date of the car insurance. Don’t forget to turn off the gas knob and lock all the windows and doors properly. A door lock with alarm can be useful in preventing theft and protecting your belongings when you are out of the town.

All these—though seem obvious and often taken for granted—can together help make your Christmas vacation a memorable experience. As the winter draws in this Christmas, don’t forget to carry your hand gloves, jackets and red woolen caps to blend yourself with the season!!