Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re: Haryana girls fight for right to education

A new series Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re - a Tata Tea campaign in association with Network18 - brings the story of girls from a village in Haryana who fought for their right to education and won. The state government accepted their demand to upgrade the school in the village but are still fighting for their safety. Their plight is far from over.Watch accompanying video for more...
