Why Indian payment companies are expanding to South Asia?

Avinash Luthria

The Indian payments space is extremely vibrant and fraught with developments today. The market is evolving continually, moving towards a less-cash economy.

We are also in a market that is well-regulated, has a large number of users and is constantly devising ways to smartly combat transaction fraud. This has given many organisations, both established ones and startups, an opportunity to experiment, introduce new products and serve varied customer segments. From this growth arises the need for further expansion for an organization, to test waters beyond the country it currently operates in.

For Indian companies, the next step forward has been to expand into nearby South Asian regions including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and others.

Payment service providers have found a lot of scope in neighboring countries where their solutions fill a need, existing or latent, or they can develop an entirely new market. Some of these nations have banking and financial systems that are similar to the Indian financial services system and serve the market’s needs largely with indigenous, local players.

However, they are open to new solutions from abroad, especially from established payment solution providers.

There are some factors that play an important part in why such companies taste success in other countries in the subcontinent.

Indian organizations in the payment processing industry are gauged by the scale they can offer. They have the experience of launching products that can or have been scaled for mass market application, hence providing better system uptime, availability and transaction processing, which are all factors that customers look for during evaluation.

As a result of these competencies, customers also get the benefit of efficiency of scale when working with Indian organizations. As most of these solutions have been developed, improved and proven successful in Indian markets, they are more competitively priced for new clients.

Apart from a superior product proposition, Indian companies also have the advantage of geographical proximity which helps provide better pricing, faster turnaround and prompt service.

Indian organizations that are part of multinational companies are also equipped with solutions developed and tested in evolved digital payment markets like Europe and the US. South Asian countries which are potential customers for such Indian companies are willing to work with global payment experts and often pay a premium because of the leadership and expertise that comes with these players.

Consequently, these associations result in win-win partnerships that are driven by top-quality, cost-efficient solutions and territorial expansion for both parties.

(The writer is Business Head, Financial Processing & Licensing, at Worldline South Asia and Middle East)