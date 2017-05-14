Unique financial gifts on this Mother's Day

Anil Rego

With Mother’s Day this year hours away, you might wonder if you should go beyond chocolates and flowers this year. Your mother gave you the gift of life. So, you should show your appreciation by giving mom something that can help her far into the future - a financial gift. Money is as old as motherhood, and giving her a unique financial gift could actually last for a life-time. Here is an off-the-beaten-track list to help you get started.

No (U)lip service

Buying your mother a unit linked insurance (Ulip) product can serve the twin benefits of covering her life and would also give her the opportunity a handsome return if you have a time period of 7 years or more at your disposal. In case you have 5 years, its best to stick to a conservative option like a money-back policy.

Life insurance policies, be it Ulip or a more traditional product, are relatively good investments. If you have a lump sum, you can even buy her a single-premium policy so that you don't need to worry about renewals. Five-year annual returns of Ulip funds now range between 12-15 percent depending on the type of fund opted.

The name is bond, gold bond

When it comes to jewellery, mothers often do not invest in them because of their use. Right from the gold bangles, earrings, necklaces to anklets, mothers equate jewellery with gold. Gold to them is a store of value. But instead of buying her gold coins or bars, why not give something even better? The answer is gold bonds.

These instruments will give your mother the returns of gold and some interest over and above. The assured return of 2.50 percent p.a. is payable half yearly and will be paid even if gold price, currently at Rs 28,600/per 10 grams, falls in the ensuing period. Plus, bonds can be used as collateral for availing loans during any emergency just like physical gold.

Using her commodities know-how

Most mothers, especially house-wives, spend a large part of their lifetimes in kitchen. When you start asking her about prices of groceries and commodities, you will know what is her level of knowledge. As her dutiful and smart daughter/son, you should help her leverage this knowledge, by encouraging her to trade in commodities.

Trading in commodities completely regulated. In case, she wants to stay a passive investor you should buy commodity-focused mutual funds that invest in global commodity producers. By combining her knowledge with your love, great things can happen and good money can be made.

Yes to supermarket cards and discounts

Do you get irritated with those ads in paper about supermarket deals? When you stand in the queues, do you feel angry when the salespeople try to push cards linked to shopping? If your answer is yes, you should pass on the opportunities to the only person in your household who may be interested in such deals.

Yes, your mother is the person we are talking about. Co-branded debit/credit cards with supermarket chains help save money. You may not care much, but mothers do about small savings. Aside from the fact that supermarket chains are air-conditioned, they always have a plethora of deals that only an expert shopper can spot. Co-branded cards give 10% discount, and are a great financial gift for mom to reduce shopping expenses.

Help mom beat inflation to pulp

Inflation may be a term used by economists mostly, but our mothers know what exactly price-rise means! Vegetables are getting costlier every day. She is the one who manages day to day shopping as well as wages of maids, drivers and helpers. Wouldn't it be wonderful to help her beat this dreaded inflation monster?

Inflation-indexed bonds are not the answer. The best weapon is equities. With demonstrable record of beating inflation over 20-30 years, stocks are a good investment gift. Opening a demat-cum-trading account and putting a sizable donation to help her get started is one of the best financial gifts this Mother’s Day. Sit with her and teach her the basics, so that she can defeat inflation with just a few clicks sitting in the comfort of home.

The writer is Founder and CEO of Right Horizons