P2P lending NBFCs to see a promising year ahead

Raghavendra Pratap Singh

India will be more than USD 4-trillion economy by 2022. Out of this, USD 1-trillion would be digital economy—and it’s the most conservative estimate the government is working with. Growing penetration of smartphones and availability of mobile data at extremely affordable rates has been changing the face of India’s digital economy. Moreover, the linkage of Aadhaar with a whole host of financial services as the primary KYC document may substantially reduce the on-boarding time. Indians are using their mobile phones to shop, invest and transact online. This trend will continue in 2018. As Indians become digitally more aware, India’s emerging Peer-To-Peer (P2P) lending industry will flourish in 2018.

Here’re the top 5 trends to watch out for:

P2P lending platforms to become an important contributor to India’s growth story…

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute about a third of India’s manufacturing output and provide employment to over 10 crore people. Despite this, the share of institutional lending in the total borrowings of MSMEs is less than 10%. This is a glaring situation and after gaining regulatory accreditations, the P2P lending industry in India is all set to bridge this gap. As per the PWC estimates, India’s P2P lending industry has a potential to become the USD 4 billion industry over next few years. In other words, the industry can potentially grow 160 times hereon.

Faster and cheaper loans to SMEs and self-employed borrowers

The year 2017 was the year of transformation. Post demonetisation, traditional businesses reshuffled their business models and became less cash reliant. Implementation of GST further discouraged the use of unaccounted cash in the business. As the income reporting standards of small-sized enterprises are likely to improve drastically in future, analysing the cash-flows thereby making estimates about the repayment capacity of a potential borrower would become much easier. This may facilitate speedy approvals and result in right-pricing of the loan. So far, cash-reliant business owners who were under-reporting their income; were charged higher interest rates, as their loan proposals were perceived as “risky” due to “inadequacy” of their reported income. Recognising the P2P lending sector, RBI has allowed P2P lending NBFCs to have access to credit bureaus—a crucial development from the risk-underwriting perspective.

Fund raising activities of the P2P lending platforms may gather pace…

RBI has given 3 months to the existing players and 12 months to the new players for registration. Before granting the certificate of registration, RBI will scrutinise the application thoroughly and analyse the efficiency and capability of the player applying for the license on various parameters. The regulator has made it mandatory for an aspirant P2P lender to have a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore. Considering the capital-light nature of the business; fulfilling this criterion would be a task for many P2P lending platforms. Many of them will have to go in for a fresh round of capital raising. On the positive side, such regulatory requirements may compel non-serious players to exit the business.

Personal loans to grow at a healthy pace

Loan underwriting process of the P2P lending platforms is distinctly different than that of the banks. P2P lending platforms use of technology and rely on multiple unique factors including the social media record of the potential borrower and duration of his/her residence at the same place among others. The absence of prepayment fees, transparent loan pricing and faster approvals will attract more borrowers to the platforms.

Awareness about the P2P lending sector to grow among investors

RBI is working to achieve the medium-term inflation target of 4.0%. Considering the upside risks to inflation stemming from higher food and crude oil prices, the RBI is likely to maintain its neutral policy stance even in 2018. As the risk-taking ability of banks has got severely impacted by the asset quality problems in the big-ticket category, they are likely to go slow on loan disbursals—especially to SMEs and borrowers with limited credit history. In turn, this may also keep the interest rates on deposits low—due to lack of uptick in loans. As a result, investors/depositors would continuously be in search of better alternatives to bank FDs. P2P lending NBFCs are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of this trend. After RBI realising guidelines for the sector, the credibility of P2P lending platforms has jumped substantially. More people would be keen on joining the platforms as investors.

P2P-NBFCs will continue their journey towards creating a niche for themselves. Fundamentally, they are well placed at the moment. Unlike banks, they don’t have to maintain statutory reserves. To avoid the overheating of the sector RBI has put in place minimum net worth criteria and has also prescribed maximum exposure limits per lender. However, the huge untapped market, growing awareness and unique product offerings will make P2P lending NBFCs a compelling proposition to lenders as well as borrowers.

(Writer is the co-founder of i2ifunding, a peer-to-peer lender)