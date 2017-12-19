Mere regulatory disclosure of divergence in asset quality of banks inadequate

Karthik Srinivasan

The income recognition, asset classification and provisioning (IRACP) norms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) specify the criterion of non-performing asset or NPA recognition as non-payment of dues for 90 days for most of the loans. Despite this, banks have recently reported large divergences (vis a vis IRACP norms) in their asset quality, credit provisions and consequently their profits.

For the audit done by the RBI during FY2017 for the asset quality as on March 31, 2016, banks reported a combined divergence of a massive Rs 43,500 crore, against their reported gross NPAs of Rs 5.92 lakh crore. Correct recognition would have increased the gross NPA as on March 31, 2016 to 8.24 percent, from the 7.72 percent actually reported by banks. Had the banks reported their true asset quality, the impact on profits would have been even higher, with an almost 50 percent decline in net profits to Rs 11,300 crore against the reported profits of Rs 21,800 crore. While private banks accounted for 25 percent of total advances as on March 31, 2016, their share in the magnitude of Gross NPA divergence stood at a significantly higher 51 percent.

The RBS audit of the RBI for asset classification as on March 31, 2017 is yet to be completed for all banks. Some of the banks, where the audit has been completed continued to report large divergences this year as well. Given the impact that such divergences in asset classification have on profitability, voluntary disclosure by banks enumerating the reasons behind such repeat divergence has gained importance for all the stakeholders.

Two questions arise, why are divergences happening despite NPA recognition criterion being in place, and the presence of statutory auditors?

Is the yard stick applied by the management and the auditors on loan classification different from the one applied by the regulator?

Additionally, even assuming an error by a bank in interpretation of regulations, continued large scale of divergences are matters of concern. For the banks that have disclosed divergences as on March 31, 2017, the size of divergence in Gross NPA rose to ~Rs 14,400 crore from Rs 13,650 crore as on March 31, 2016.

A delayed recognition of the stressed loan accounts as an NPA, offers incentives for the banks in the form of sprucing up the reported earnings by deferment of credit provision. Additionally, it improves the reported asset quality of the bank as compared to the actual situation, thereby boosting equity multiples and stock valuations.

Suppressing divergences also creates a false impression of a relatively stronger bank, thereby enabling it to raise capital at relatively lower cost in relation to its risk profile.

Role of Regulator

As part of its supervisory role, the RBI undertakes risk based supervision (RBS) audit for all the banks on an annual basis to oversee their compliance with the regulatory guidelines and policies. While RBS was undertaken in the past as well, the RBI directed banks in April 2017 to start publishing such divergences as a part of their annual reports to improve transparency and disclosure.

Taking this forward, the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), directed listed banks in July 2017, to start disclosing the divergences along with the results filed immediately following the communication of such divergences by the RBI to the banks.

While the delayed recognition of stress has been a well-known phenomenon, the sheer magnitude of divergences appears to have prompted the regulators to get these disclosed as part of the financial results of the banks.

The disclosure of divergence relative to IRACP norms is a welcome step in the right direction. However, in the interest of the stakeholders, more disclosures are required, which can be considered by the regulator and the banks. This could include the reasons for such divergences, criterion applied for NPA classification, and the extent of reoccurrence of divergence for reasons that had already been highlighted earlier by the RBI.

Additionally, in banks where large divergences are reoccurring on consistent basis, the management and the board need to consider the requirement of strengthening their accounting practices and risk management framework.

(The writer is Group Head of Financial Sector Rating at ICRA Ltd)