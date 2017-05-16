India’s National Health Policy must align with its Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy

Amir Ullah Khan

One year ago, India released the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) policy. Now, the Government of India has announced a new National Health Policy (NHP) and we need to ensure the second is respectful of the first. The National Health Policy seeks to substantially improve service delivery, but does not specify how. While this intent is a good beginning, we need a firm commitment to Intellectual Property (IP) protection, system reforms and a commitment to addressing finance and human capital shortages. The bright promise of universal healthcare in India will only be fulfilled if we work together to build, sustain and grow a scientific, economic and policy ecosystem that promotes and rewards medical innovation. Patients need safe, high-quality and effective medicines for healthier and productive lives; this is the basic indicator to define the success of any country’s healthcare system.

The new policy sets itself some ordinary targets. For example, life expectancy in India is 67.5 now and the new policy aims at improving this to 70, which will still keep us below countries like Sri Lanka which is already at 75. The Public Health Foundation of India has pointed to the fact that in primary healthcare around rural India there is no qualified doctor in most cases and the centres are run by paramedics and unqualified individuals, who may or may not be trained in traditional forms of medicine. Health is a state subject, but the state machinery is absent in most parts and healthcare needs are met by the private sector with questionable quality. Two thirds to three fourths of all medical expenditure is incurred on private care. Each household on average spends up to 10% of annual household income on healthcare needs. The recent effort to promote generics, without assessing quality issues, is testimony to our unilateral decision-making process, which is not always thought through.

In sectors such as healthcare, researching, developing and delivering new medicines to patients should be central to the goal of finding real solutions for better healthcare. It is important for decision makers to understand that IPR supports medical innovation and is of strategic importance to healthcare. If we do not have an innovation friendly climate, then new solutions cannot emerge. Within Indian healthcare, where people die due to neglected diseases on the one hand and non-communicable diseases on the other, the problems will persist unless we are innovative.

There is a direct correlation between IPR and healthcare access. It has been observed that economies with the strongest IP protections are 60 percent more likely to provide environments conducive to innovation. And economies with IP protection in life sciences see an average of 13 times more biomedical investment than those lacking IP protection.

The most efficient market incentive for investors and innovators has been the granting of temporary monopoly rights through the patent mechanism. Inventors are encouraged to invest in research and development for new therapeutic and diagnostic methods. Patenting has resulted in billions of dollars’ worth of investment in upstream activity by drug firms working on the frontiers of diagnostics and therapy. It is therefore immediately obvious that any limitation or weakening of IP rights would further hurt the investment climate in countries that resort to quick fixes.

The lack of healthcare access is sometimes attributed to patents, even though more than 95% of the medicines in India are not patent protected. Access to quality healthcare is principally affected by factors other than intellectual property, such as distance from healthcare facilities, poor infrastructure, limited availability of healthcare workers; these act as primary barriers to improved health in India.

Interestingly, the countries that rely on compulsory licenses are generally those that have very low budgets for healthcare. They are usually also countries that suffer from large fiscal deficits. Most of these countries also use severe drug price control to curb prices. The pharmaceutical sector is almost always particularly vulnerable. Drug prices are easy to clamp down whereas the challenges of infrastructure and manpower are harder to address.

Instead, states could be more efficient with drug procurement as efficiency in procurement provides the greatest opportunity for cost-saving. Tamil Nadu’s success with procurement and inventory management is indeed a great example. Globally also, we have case studies showcasing the successful implementation of improved pharmaceutical procurement as a cost containment strategy in low and middle income countries. Arbitrarily fixing prices or mandatory issuing compulsory licenses is actually striking at the root of innovation.

When it comes to the provision of medicines and medical devices, the importance of the private sector's role is irrefutable. There are financing and insurance models that can be used to manage costs or increase ability to pay. The bottom line is that we cannot advance towards universal healthcare, without providing good healthcare infrastructure, larger public investments in health and letting the private sector play a stronger role in the provision of drugs and vaccines.

(The writer is an economist and director of research at Aequitas)