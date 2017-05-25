How immunization can change India’s future

By Dr. Davinder Gill

Vaccination is the best strategy against childhood and infectious diseases. India’s recent success in beating polio, and neonatal tetanus offers a glimpse into the vast potential of immunization to bring us closer to our national goal of healthcare for all.

India accounts for approximately one-fourth of global deaths from vaccine preventable diseases (VPD). And yet, immunization coverage rates in our country are lower than global peers.

While the first dose coverage of DTP vaccine in India increased to 90 percent in 2015, the third dose coverage remains at 80 percent as against, say, Brazil where the coverage is 100 percent. Even in low-resource countries like Bangladesh, the vaccination coverage of universally recommended vaccines is 90-100 percent.

Within VPD, many deaths among children under 5 years of age are due to diarrheal and enteric diseases, which continue to be a prominently fatal disease profile in India, despite the availability of simple treatment solutions. Between 10-15 percent deaths among children in India (and large parts of west and central Africa) are attributable to diarrhea.

Such enteric diseases impact intestinal absorption, nutrition and childhood development leading to stunting and lifelong health problems. Lack of sanitation and hygiene account for most enteric infections in the developing world, yet efforts to tackle these underlying factors haven’t made enough headway over the past 40 years.

At a larger level, VPDs claim lives of 500,000 children every year, and despite the high childhood mortality rates associated with lack of immunization, 1 of every 3 children in India doesn’t receive the full range of vaccines available under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

Several factors can be blamed for our below-par immunization coverage. Vaccine accessibility is complex and can depend upon price, supply, and status of healthcare infrastructure for delivery. Unless we as a nation understand the benefits of vaccination, children will continue to suffer the consequences of ill-health. Vaccination, which requires meticulous planning and large-scale targeting of the vulnerable age groups, can be an effective tool in controlling these diseases, given there is reliable supply of affordable vaccines against them.

Although India is a global leader in the supply of low-cost vaccines, we have traditionally relied on basic childhood vaccines whose supply is increasingly becoming commoditized. Advanced vaccines such as pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) are still not manufactured indigenously. And little R&D is being carried out in new and emerging diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

Procuring advanced vaccines from multinational pharmaceutical companies makes them expensive, and beyond the reach of most public health programmes. Innovative, indigenous vaccines can only become a reality when more resources are expended on R&D and when the business and regulatory environment is made conducive to manufacture, in line with the ‘Make in India’ drive. Exacerbating the situation is the unsolved problem of transporting and storing vaccines in remote rural areas.

According to National Cold Chain & Vaccine Management Resource Centre, there is already a 25 percent shortage in overall cold chain capacity to meet current needs. It will be extremely difficult to achieve our national immunization goals if we do not address the delivery side of the problem along with the R&D and manufacturing side.

Since 2014, the Government of India’s Mission Indradhanush has pushed vaccination with a special focus on 201 high priority districts, which account for nearly 50% of ill-vaccinated children in the country.

In addition, India’s Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) ensures protection against seven life-threatening diseases (Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Polio, Tuberculosis, Measles and Hepatitis B). While vaccines for rotavirus, pentavalent and measles-rubella have more recently been included in the UIP, others such as the Injectable polio vaccine (IPV), PCV, HPV, Haemophilus influenza type B and Japanese encephalitis (in endemic areas) will be included in the next phase.

Plans are underway to add more vaccines in the UIP, reiterated by the National Health Policy 2017 which aims to “improve immunization coverage with quality and safety; improve vaccine security as per National Vaccine Policy 2011 and introduce newer vaccines based on epidemiological considerations.”

Other areas of focus are, safety assessment of vaccines, and research and monitoring. Based on these pillars, the Mission Indradhanush intends to expand the full vaccination coverage from the current 65 percent to 90 percent by 2020.

This is an admirable, yet a challenging goal, and all stakeholders must unite to achieve desired targets. Indeed, the entire public health enterprise must step forward to engage in strategic efforts to ensure the effective delivery of immunization.

Societal education to drive home the importance of vaccines and to dispel myths and fears must be matched with access to health systems that deliver safe and cost-effective vaccines. Communications must stress the importance of combining vaccination with a comprehensive approach to health, which involves the adoption of healthy practices from the time of birth.

Global experts agree that the need of the hour is a combination of interventions that include good sanitation and hygiene, proper nutrition, increased health awareness and effective vaccines to reduce the burden caused by VPD. Immunization is our best bet to offer children a better future, and every effort must be made to ensure that every child gets vaccinated irrespective of socio-economic conditions or geography.

Priority must be accorded to enteric diseases, a big killer among young children, and public health partnerships must be at the forefront of current and future immunization strategies.

The author is tHillhe chief executive officer (CEO) of Hilleman Labs, a non-profit joint venture of pharmaceutical major Merck, Sharp & Dohme and UK-based Wellcome Trust, which is into development of affordable vaccines against rotavirus and cholera.