Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Let’s discuss the various factors impacting markets at this stage to attempt a fair assessment of expectations from markets in 2018. Let’s review the factors in four blocks; Macro & political factors, Earnings, valuations & multiples, Flows and Global factors.

Last three years have been a story of macro improvements, which has been confirmed by Moody’s rating action, upgrading Indian government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3, while changing the outlook to stable from positive.

However, if we look at CY2018/FY2019, it seems that apart from a cyclical recovery in GDP all other macro parameters would either be static or deteriorate.

Sudhakar Shanbhag Chief Investment Officer|Kotak Life Insurance

A gross value added (GVA) growth of 6.5 percent in FY 2018 is likely to rise to 7.1 percent in FY 2019. Economic growth is likely to recover from the negative effects of demonetization and GST recede, and the government spends on the rural economy and the investment cycle picks up from H2CY18.

However, we see headwinds from domestic and external factors such as rising inflation trajectory, hardening global interest rate cycle, lower fiscal space, and normalisation of monetary policies by developed market central banks.

The current account deficit or CAD is expected to remain in the (negative) 2 percent range, the fiscal deficit is expected to marginally improve from about 3.4 percent to 3.2 percent, and CPI average is expected to move up by about 100 bps due to unfavourable base effect and global commodity cycle.

Higher than expected crude price and lower than expected GST collections will add to the risks. On the external front our current Forex reserves are reasonable; however, we do expect to see a depreciating bias on the rupee.

India has a heavy election calendar in CY2018/2019 with several BJP-ruled states holding elections in late - CY2018/early-2019.

The market’s high valuations reflect the fact that it does not expect any negative political developments over the next two years. The market is clearly not prepared for any unfavorable political development such as the inability of the BJP to win elections in its traditional strongholds of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Also, general elections are expected around April/May 2019. Expectations and results of these elections will add to the volatility in markets. The less accommodative monetary policy of global banks will put the onus of market performance squarely on earnings.

We can expect high double-digit growth in net profits of the Nifty 50 companies in FY 2019 and FY 2020 led by improved operating conditions in many sectors such as banking, pharmaceuticals, and telecom that saw a sharp deterioration in their operating conditions over FY 2016-18.

We can expect strong earnings growth in the global commodity sectors although their performance will depend largely on the strength of the Chinese economy.

Earning risks also exist across sectors from various global and domestic factors and high profitability in case of several consumptions sectors.

The Nifty-50 trades at 17.4 times FY 2019 EPS on a free float basis and is already discounting a sharp recovery in FY 2019 net profits.

It offers reasonable valuations on FY 2020 basis but we can also expect high double-digit CAGR in net profits for Nifty-50 companies between FY 2018 to FY 2020. This compares with 7 percent CAGR between FY 2014 to FY 2018 on a like to like basis.

There is a potential risk of de-rating of multiples in several sectors of policy, regulatory and technological changes. The market appears to be quite sanguine about the BAU investment case for many sectors, as is implied in the rich valuations.

The high valuations for several sectors that face challenges from various disruptive forces would suggest that the market is not worried about forthcoming disruptions even over a medium-term timeframe, which is quite remarkable in an era of rapid technological advancements.

Having said that, on a P/B basis, if we look at the last 15 years average the market seems to be in a reasonable band at this stage.

Over the last 12-18 months, we have observed formalisation of the economy and finansialisation of savings. There has been continuous flow from FII and a pleasant surprise in the level of flows from domestics into the market. The following table shows the level of flows over last decade.

There is no reason to believe that the Indian investor will not continue to shift focus from gold and real estate to banks and equity markets during the next couple of years.

Foreigners overweight in India is also relatively lesser compared to past and hence can be expected to support flows.

On the global front, growth is expected to improve with employment and inflation coming back to normalcy. India may not be a major beneficiary since we are not an export-oriented economy.

Also, we are not a major producer of commodities and in fact are vulnerable to higher crude prices. Normalisation of monetary policy by global central banks may weaken the valuation support for the global and Indian market.

India’s attractiveness in emerging markets continues to be on account of favourable demographics and the large market it offers for various goods and services.

In summary, Indian macro seems to normalise, the political calendar will cause volatility, earnings are expected to improve though there is no reason for multiple expansion, flows will continue to support markets and global growth may not be necessary to our advantage.

In light of this, a double-digit growth in Indian markets is a possibility for CY 2018 / FY 2019 in line with earnings growth albeit with some volatility.

: The author is Chief Investment Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.