Digital payment revolution can get a push with right infrastructure and technology

Demonetisation left its mark on various aspects in the Indian economy, but perhaps the most significant being its catalytic effect on the growth of digital payments and the role of cash per say. With the withdrawal of 80 percent plus cash, consumers got an opportunity to explore new modes of transacting such as internet banking, mobile wallets, Point of Sale or PoS machines, mobile and Aadhaar-based transfers, QR codes, etc.

One year down, cash can be seen making a comeback as the prime mode of transaction.

This was expected to happen in a vast and diverse nation like ours where a digital revolution will truly take place only when the infrastructure for mass public interaction areas like tolls, transit and retail are fully automated and digitised. ATMs have turned into mini banks that facilitate a host of regular banking functions. Small businesses are still comfortable accepting payments in cash from customers, online transaction awareness and utility remains a challenge for those who did not grow up using smartphones or citizens in rural areas who don’t understand how it works altogether.

Surely, demonetisation drove small businesses to adopt digital technologies to conduct their business. But with the return in cash, the role of technology has shifted from accepting payments to managing their cash flow more effectively. Earlier it was the norm to transact in cash for regular and small transactions, but today, when put against the option of digital payments, it is the ‘preferred’ norm. This consumer behavior will take a while to change.

Alternative Payments Growing

However, the growth in alternative payment systems has been very encouraging with 33 percent increase in digital transactions in volume and 59 percent in value over the past twelve months (note-1). Mediums that facilitate instant payments have particularly shown a spike, out of which Immediate Mobile Payment Systems (IMPS) and United Payments Interface (UPI) continue to dominate with UPI notably marking a stupendous 89 times growth (note-2) since it was launched in October 2016. With the government’s policy measures, more people may have access to bank accounts and cards than ever before, but peripheral challenges like connectivity, fees and maintenance to operate these machines especially in tier 2 and 3 cities make it rather unfeasible for merchants.

Data and transaction security too continues to be a big hurdle for consumption of digital payment mediums. A host of fraud related incidences in the previous year has highlighted the risk and need for deeper investments in security infrastructure for banks and fintech companies.

Cusp of digital revolution

Perhaps with technology, challenges can be converted into opportunities too, be it cash or e-money that people prefer. Understanding the nuances in non-metro areas, the first Biometric ATMs using fingerprint and iris identification have been introduced. Similarly fintech companies continue to innovate and solve consumer problems through various technology solutions. Going ahead one will soon see transactions done using NFC (Near Field Communications), Social Media Payments etc. as more players enter the payment space. The use of PoS machines and QR code readers to withdraw cash are all examples of marriages between fintech and traditional mediums, technologies that integrate cash and non-cash payment touchpoints to suit the consumer choice.

India may be at the cusp of a digital revolution, but we still need to create an environment of ease and efficacy with interoperable cards and build the backend for a larger digital platform across the nation. A cent percent digital economy is not what will ensue. A peek into the some of the advanced ‘cashless’ economies like Sweden and Denmark reveal that even they are not truly 100 percent cash-free. Undoubtedly, cash will be the prevailing means of interaction for a long time to come in India, evidently from the level of usage standing at Rs 2,171 billion (Rs 217,100 crore) in withdrawals in April 2017. It will continue to co-exist with digital modes and new technologies until the nation meets its dream of financial inclusion.

While most of us are reviewing and assessing the results of demonetisation, it may be too early to pass the verdict on it. A multitude of factors including GST, government reforms, market performance and global sentiments have impacted the business landscape, and only the coming year will indicate how we have fared with the changing times. But as much as demonetisation has had a favourable impact on digital transaction industry, it redefined the meaning of cash in our economy. I am positive of what the future holds for us as a country, and one must look out for the numerous opportunities especially where payments and transactions are concerned.

(Writer is Chairman & Managing Director, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd, an omnichannel merchant payment solutions and technology provider)