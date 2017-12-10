Deploy 'Bull Call Spread' to profit from Nifty volatility ahead of US Fed meet

Shubham Agarwal

The Nifty rose more than 1 percent for the week ended December 8 largely backed by short coverings after recent opinion polls suggested that BJP is in driving seat in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The market could take a pause in the coming week ahead of the US Federal Reserve meet and other macro data such as CPI inflation and factory data which are due to be announced.

The Street has factored a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and future commentary will be something which could lead to some volatility in the equity markets across the globe including India. But the markets seem to have reacted positively whenever the US Fed raised rates in 2017.

Investors can deploy a ‘Bull Call Spread’ strategy to profit from such price movement which could be on the higher side. The tenure of the strategy is not more than seven to nine days and the potential profit is Rs 7,500.

A bull call spread is an option strategy which involves buying at the money call options while simultaneously writing the same number of calls of the same asset and expiration date but at a higher strike (out-of-money call option).

This strategy particularly comes in handy when you expect a moderate rise in the underlying.

Strategy:

Nifty is in Long-Long Unwinding Cycle

The Nifty saw a sharp short covering from its major support area of 10,000. Put writers at 10000 remained firm with Open Interest outstanding of around 86 lakh shares. Option data suggests a fresh accumulation of around 10 lakh shares in 10,200 PE from the time RBI Policy was announced on December 6, while call writers saw massive unwinding in strikes of 10,200, 10,400 and 10,500 to the tune of around 12 lakh shares in the same period.

Highest call congestion is at 10,500 with OI of 56 lakh shares. Historically, short covering in options proves to be as powerful than futures that could propel the momentum further.

PCR-OI strike-wise for 10,100 and 10,000 stands at 2.15 and 3.48 respectively indicating Put writers bet is higher than call writers bet.

INDIA VIX:

The barometer of risk cooled off from its inflated level of 15.33 to 13.67 signifying pessimism is at rest on an immediate basis.

Institution activity in Index option saw FIIs gradually adding to their synthetic long position by 34,692 contracts (Call Long +Put Short) and covered their synthetic short position by 44,294 contracts (Put long + Call short) from the RBI policies announcement.

Considering upward shift in option band and falling volatility, low-risk Bull Call Spread is advisable to take advantage of positive momentum in the Nifty.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.