Expats call India one of the worst places to live: Survey

Moneycontrol News

Expats believe that India is one of the worst places to live, according to a Mint report that quoted a survey by InterNations.

The survey was aimed to capture the views of millions of executives, skilled workers, students and retirees who have lived outside the country they had grown up in. As many as 65 countries were surveyed.

India, ranked 57, features in the 'bottom 10' of the list along with Greece, Nigeria, Brazil, Italy, Ukraine and Turkey, among others.

Bahrain topped the ranking in 2017 after it was given high marks by its expats as a place to work and raise a family and for making foreigners feel welcome.

Bahrain outranked other Persian Gulf neighbours such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, all of which rank in the bottom 10. Singapore, Spain, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Malta, Taiwan, Mexico, Portugal and Colombia also feature in the 'top 10' list.

The survey also noted that both United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) have slipped drastically since 2014. UK has fallen to the 54th rank from previous year's 21 while US which was ranked fifth in 2014 has slipped to rank 43.

Interestingly, expats ranked Vietnam the highest for 'cost of living', while Finland was top-ranked in at least three criteria - availability of childcare and education, quality of education and family well-being.

The Expat Insider survey is conducted every year by InterNations, a network of 2.8 million expats based in Munich, Germany.