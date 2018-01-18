App
Jan 18, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With Supreme Court lifting ban from all states, there's no stopping Padmaavat from touching Rs 300 crore mark

According to Nahta, the film has good chances of emerging as one of the greatest hits of all time in Bollywood and can easily cross 2017’s biggest Salman Khan blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

The stars finally seem to be in favour of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. The Supreme Court on Thursday has suspended the ban order by the four states of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.  According to experts, the film will now get its due at the box office and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it crosses Tiger Zinda Hai’s collection.

Other than suspending the ban, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also restrained all states from any further action against the movie.

“Creative freedom, freedom of speech and expression can’t be guillotined..artistic freedom has to be protected,” the Supreme Court said.

“It is a slap on the faces of the state governments who imposed the ban in the first place. Thanks to Karni Sena and the controversy around the film people who would have otherwise not gone for the movie will now definitely go to the theatres to check out what the film has that called for so much uproar,” said film trade analyst Komal Nahta.

According to Nahta, the film has good chances of emerging as one of the greatest hits of all time in Bollywood and can easily cross 2017’s biggest Salman Khan blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. “The film can easily touch Rs 300 crore and go way above as well,” Nahta added.

The Rs 180-crore period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will now easily have an at least 3500 screen release across the nation. Padmaavat has also managed to save itself  from incurring loses up to Rs 35 crore after the lifting of the ban in four states.

There still might be chances of some smaller pockets not exhibiting the movie. The producers too have come to terms with the idea and their plea with the SC also said that the states cannot impose a blanket ban on a film and its screening can be suspended in a particular area or areason account of law and order problem, not across the states.

