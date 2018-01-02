With festival period ringing cash registers for Bollywood, Khans take hold of holiday season in 2018

While releasing a film, one of the most important aspects filmmakers pay attention to is the date when the movie is going to release. And the Khans of Bollywood have always made sure their films release during festival holidays. This year too, the same trend will continue as the three main holiday dates - Eid, Diwali and Christmas - will be dominated by the three Khans.

Eid is synonymous with Salman Khan films and keeping that in mind, Tips Films has slotted the third installment of Race on Eid this year. Past collections of Eid releases show that films running in cinema halls during this time ensures good revenues.

From 2009 onwards, Salman Khan has ruled box office every Eid with films like Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016) and Tubelight (2017). In last nine years, it was only in 2013 that there was a Shah Rukh Khan release--- Chennai Express.

A look at the business of these films shows how lucrative festive holidays are for Bollywood. While Wanted made Rs 60 crore, Dabangg’s collections zoomed up to Rs 141 crore. In the following years, Bodyguard earned Rs 144.78 crore, Ek Tha Tiger grossed Rs 186 crore, Kick amassed Rs 211.6 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan got a massive collection of Rs 315 crore and Sultan minted Rs 300.67 crore in India. However, Salman’s latest Eid release Tubelight could not create the same magic but even then it managed to cross the Rs 100 crore target.

According to trade pundits, with the rise in number of films releasing every year, holidays like Eid, Diwali and Christmas have become more crucial. These days have become big for launching new films and this is a new phenomenon which gathered steam post the success of Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini in 2008 with the film exceeding the Rs 100 crore mark.

Film trade analysts are of the opinion that these holidays boost revenues by around Rs 10-15 crore and industry players want to benefit out of this to get maximum screen, maximum footfall and undivided attention of the audience.

Another holiday that gives an extra advantage to a film’s revenue is Christmas which has historically been strong for both Hollywood and Bollywood films. Coming to Hindi movies, Christmas break has mostly been grabbed by Aamir Khan and it dates back to 2007. From Taare Zameen Par to his latest offering Dangal, all have rolled out in theatres in December. While his 2014 film PK that earned Rs 337 crore is third highest grossing film of all time, Dangal stands second in the same list with collections worth Rs 374 crore.

However, this time Shah Rukh Khan has slated his film Zero for Christmas. And this could mean it is nicely set up for a strong run in abroad as well as the domestic market.

Although Diwali has lost its shine, in comparison to other holidays in recent times, there is Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 with a star cast which includes the likes of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. In 2017 too, Diwali holidays gave Golmaal Again good business.