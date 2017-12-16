Will Star Wars conquer the Indian market with its latest offering?

The eighth part of the Star Wars series is now playing in Indian cinemas, giving moviegoers an alternative to Fukrey Returns. Will The Last Jedi be able to fight off competition from Hindi films given that the only notable Bollywood release this week is Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Monsoon Shootout?

History tells us India has not been a dominant market for the Star Wars franchise. According to a Forbes report, the Indian market may be a concern for distributor Walt Disney Studios as the country's global share for Rogue One dropped by nearly 45 percent relative to Star Wars seventh episode The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, made at a budget of USD 150-160 million, will be playing on 80-plus screens. The recent Star Wars films have all released in December with an aim to cash in on the Christmas holiday. Coming to the theatres during the vacation period has generated good business for the franchise on its home turf, but things have not been the same in India.

Rogue One and The Force Awakens, both budgeted at USD 200 million, were released in 2016 and 2015, respectively. The former made Rs 7.44 crore (studio figures) within three days of its release while the latter did a lifetime business of Rs 30 crore.

The international markets as a whole have not been a strong point for Star Wars films as it is a phenomenon of the English-speaking world. And the proof of this is global theatre revenues — 56 percent for The Force Awakens and 62 percent for Rogue One, respectively. On average, the US, UK, Canada, Australia only make up for 36 percent of overall revenues.

One of the reasons for this imbalance is cultural and historical, says the report. The Star Wars franchise is four decades old and not all international markets were as developed back then.

Despite minting millions over time, not all Star Wars films have shown growth in all international markets as not all countries have caught up with the trend.

A Box Office India report says not much is expected from Star Wars: The Last Jedi as this franchise has little value in India. Occupancy of the film will be no match to that of Fukrey Returns but its collections could be a little higher because of more metro shows and 3D pricing.

It is not just recent Star Wars films which have not done well but even the original films like Star Wars (1977) and The Empire Strikes Back (1980) were huge flops in India, the report added.

So, will this latest Star Wars film gain a strong foothold in India with only one other English film to compete with — Ferdinand The Bull? Or will Fukrey Returns continue to dominate the Indian box office?