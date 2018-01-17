App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Jan 17, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will Secret Superstar pull off a Dangal in China?

Aamir Khan’s Dangal opened on 10,000 screens across China on May 5 and made a whooping Rs 1,200 crore there. Will history repeat itself with Secret Superstar?

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

As Aamir Khan is set to embark on a tour of China with co-star Zaira Wasim to promote his film Secret Superstar, industry experts can’t help but wonder what kind of show the movie will put up there.

China, which is the biggest market for Hollywood films outside America, has been loyal to Bollywood as well, especially to Aamir Khan.

Although Secret Superstar made only about Rs 85 crore in the domestic market, experts believe that even if the movie is averagely viewed in China, it has the potential to make more than double the domestic amount from there alone.

Indian films that screen in the Chinese mainland typically get a release date of six months after their India release. But China Film Group and Huaxia Film Distribution is screening Secret Superstar barely three months after its October 19 release in India.

related news

Going by past numbers, Aamir Khan's films have had happy tales to tell from their Chinese endeavours. Khan's 2014 release PK for instance collected close to Rs 150 crore in China, despite getting screened on less than 5,000 screens.

His 2011 film 3 Idiots too had fared very well in China despite being the first Hindi film to get released there after a long hiatus.

"When it comes to Bollywood, Aamir Khan is the first name in the list amongst Chinese audience. Given his popularity there the movie is bound to get a good number of repeat audience given the film stars both Aamir and Zaira who was also an actor in Dangal," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

According to Boxofficeindia, the film has so far performed very well internationally, grossing £628,000 from the United Kingdom on the first weekend, and a further USD 2,172,000 in Canada and the United States over the first weekend there.

tags #Aamir Khan #Entertainment #movies #Secret Superstar

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.