Will Secret Superstar pull off a Dangal in China?

As Aamir Khan is set to embark on a tour of China with co-star Zaira Wasim to promote his film Secret Superstar, industry experts can’t help but wonder what kind of show the movie will put up there.

China, which is the biggest market for Hollywood films outside America, has been loyal to Bollywood as well, especially to Aamir Khan.

Although Secret Superstar made only about Rs 85 crore in the domestic market, experts believe that even if the movie is averagely viewed in China, it has the potential to make more than double the domestic amount from there alone.

Indian films that screen in the Chinese mainland typically get a release date of six months after their India release. But China Film Group and Huaxia Film Distribution is screening Secret Superstar barely three months after its October 19 release in India.

Going by past numbers, Aamir Khan's films have had happy tales to tell from their Chinese endeavours. Khan's 2014 release PK for instance collected close to Rs 150 crore in China, despite getting screened on less than 5,000 screens.

His 2011 film 3 Idiots too had fared very well in China despite being the first Hindi film to get released there after a long hiatus.

"When it comes to Bollywood, Aamir Khan is the first name in the list amongst Chinese audience. Given his popularity there the movie is bound to get a good number of repeat audience given the film stars both Aamir and Zaira who was also an actor in Dangal," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

According to Boxofficeindia, the film has so far performed very well internationally, grossing £628,000 from the United Kingdom on the first weekend, and a further USD 2,172,000 in Canada and the United States over the first weekend there.