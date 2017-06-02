App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Jun 02, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: Here are India’s top 5 movie grossers

Movies like Dangal, Baahubali franchise, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan have set new standards in terms of box office collections for Bollywood movies.

Watch: Here are India’s top 5 movie grossers
Top 5 movie grossers

Movies like Dangal, Baahubali franchise, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan have set new standards in terms of box office collections for Bollywood movies.

The success of these films have opened more doors for Indian cinema abroad and the domestic box office too is scaling up.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the earnings of the five movies that has taken the Indian entertainment industry to another level.

https://youtu.be/COOe_0bcvVA

tags #Business #Entertainment

