Wait is over! Padmavat to release on January 25

After months of uncertainty over the release of Padmavat, there is finally some good news. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is set to release on January 25.

Bhansali’s period drama is based on a 16th century poem on Queen Padmini, was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1, 2017 with the name Padmavati. However, the release was stalled following violent protests by various Rajput Groups, especially the Karni Sena, who alleged that the film had distorted history.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh and Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala confirmed the news. “BREAKING : #Padmavat to release on January 25th..” posted Bala. No comment has come from anyone associated with the film yet.

On December 30, 2017, it was announced that the film was to be given U/A certificate by the Censor Board and that certain changes will have to be made in the film, including changing its name from Padmavati to Padmavat. The filmmakers were also asked to add a disclaimer that the film does not glorify Sati pratha.

In addition to this, the filmmakers were also asked to make a few changes to the controversial Ghoomar song, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The U/A certificate was to be issued once the required changes were made and the final content of the film was submitted to the Censor Board.

Although the makers of the film have reportedly submitted the final content to the Board and the clearance and certification is all but certain, audiences in Rajasthan might not be able to watch it in theatres. According to a News 18 report, the Rajasthan government will not allow Padmavat to be released in the state.

The film will now clash with Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Padman at the box office during the Republic Day weekend.