Tubelight seen grossing Rs 300 cr but can it create box office history?

After the huge success of Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal at the box office, the bar has been set higher for new releases.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight will have to go past this higher threshold if it wants to be among the highest grossers. Here's how the film opened in India and overseas.

The film has released in 4,400 screens across India and 900 screens across the world. It was well received in the North (Punjab, Delhi) with major multiplexes opening with an occupancy of 50 percent. The opening in terms of occupancy is the third best of the year after Baahubali - The Conclusion and Raees, according to Box Office India.

Tubelight, which is estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore, stands at ninth position in terms of pre-release collections at the box office. However, the film lags in terms of number of tickets sold -- it is lower than films like Raees, Chennai Express, PK and Ek Tha Tiger. The discrepancy is due to the higher ticket prices in multiplexes.

Indian distributors for the film NH Studioz acquired the rights for Rs 132 crore and Sony Music spent Rs 20 crore for the music rights, as per a Forbes report. Satellite rights were purchased by Star TV and Yash Raj Films got the overseas distribution rights excluding the Middle East and North Africa.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted yesterday that Tubelight will not be released in Pakistan today and there is no clarity on the film’s release in China as well. This makes the movie’s release restricted to traditional overseas markets.

The film, set during the Sino-Indian war of 1962, received good response for the opening day in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other UAE-GCC locales, with estimated collections of Rs 6.6 crore from 128 screens, according to Box Office India.

If the film continues with this performance during the weekend in UAE, it may collect Rs 20.6 crore in its first 3 days. That could bode well for the film as UAE is an important overseas market for Indian movies. The proof of this is Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s business in the country, which earned Rs 66 crore in 2015.

What film trade experts expect from Tubelight?

Salman Khan movies have seen strong collections on Eid holiday. This time too, film trade analysts have high expectations. Some say Tubelight's weekend business will be at least Rs 100 crore. The first-week gross could touch Rs 215 crore.

Chennai-based analyst Ramesh Bala expects an ultimate total of at least Rs 300 crore.

Chasing China

Dangal's winning streak in China has shown the business potential of Indian films in the neighbouring country. It seems filmmakers of Tubelight in a bid to tap the Chinese market have cast Chinese actor Zhu Zhu as the female lead.

China is the second-largest market for movies after the US with more than 40,000 screens. It is worth USD 4.8 billion and grew 34 percent in 2014. It is also likely to overtake the US as the world’s largest movie market by 2019.

Salman’s both reel and real life brother Sohail Khan in an interview had expressed his wish to release the film in the Chinese mainland. “We want to release Tubelight in China as well, although only a few Indian movies can be released there because of its film import quota,” he told a publication recently.