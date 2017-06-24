Tubelight nets Rs 25 cr on Day 1 — Come Monday box office collections may multiply

Moneycontrol News

It has been a mixed show for Salman Khan ’s Tubelight that released on Friday with strong performance in northern India but couldn’t shine brighter in Gujarat, West Bengal and southern parts of the country.

Opening day collections of the film come about to Rs 21 crore which is the second highest in this year, according to Box Office India report. East Punjab has raked in Rs 2.78 crore.

Box office reporting service Cinetrak has estimated film’s domestic collections at Rs 25.2 crore gross (18.4 crore net) and overseas earnings at Rs 8.7 crore, taking the total to Rs 33.9 crore on Friday.

Tubelight, which is set during the Sino-India war in 1962, has been received well in Assam. However, the Muslim audience hasn't yet turned up for the film due to Ramadan which has proved to be a dampener for the movie. This means the crucial test for the Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight will be on Monday when the Bhaijaan fans will rush to the theatres with their Eidis.

Views- Some say aye, others nay

The story of a simpleton Laxman Singh Bisht, which is inspired by 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy, has entertained few and bored the rest. The proof of this is Tweeple putting out their reviews where some are celebrating Khan’s new release while others can’t stop complaining.

Will Tubelight’s tale meet box office expectations?

If the film is counting on word of mouth then chances are bleak as the movie has failed to grab lot of attention on the opening day. Yet, the Muslim audience that will come to the theatres on Eid and post that may give a boost to the box office collections. However, if this audience doesn’t show up then it will be tough for Tubelight to expect a good growth.