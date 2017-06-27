Tubelight nets just Rs 18 crore at Box Office on Day 4 — Will this be Salman Khan's slowest Eid release to enter Rs 100 cr club?

Moneycontrol News

It seems people reposed less faith in Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight and negative word of mouth had a tell on its business. Film critics found Khan disappointing as Laxman Singh Bisht and cinema lovers called it a slow-pace film. The scathing reviews affected the ticket sales as on Monday Khan’s new release collected Rs 18.50 crore net at the box office.

The four day total of Tubelight has reached more than Rs 80 crore and the film hasn’t yet entered Rs 100-crore club. The pendulum is swinging between hit and flop as the film has neither surpassed the ‘Hit’ milestone nor has it lost total business.

Even distributors of the film are not happy with Tubelight’s performance and have called the box office figures of film as ‘disappointing’. "The film saw a disappointing opening. We expected it to open at Rs 30 crore but it has opened very low as compared to any Salman Khan film. People have not liked the content much...so it's not doing well," film distributor Rajesh Thadani told PTI.

The film was unable to leverage from the Eid vacation despite the fact that no new big release was pitted against Tubelight and same is the case in the week ahead.

Overseas box office collections

In the US the film grossed USD 810,000 on 342 screens and on 49 screens in UAE the movie earned USD 710,000, USD 270,000 on 154 screens in the UK and USD 232,000 on 42 in Australia, according to Comscore's estimate.

As per Box Office India, there have been circuits that have grown from the first day with Nizam / Andhra showing big gains of close to 30 percent. But, some cities in UP which should have shown bigger gains failed to do so.



#Tubelight performs badly in USA too. New Telugu film DJ DuvvadaJagannadham collects double of Tubelight on Friday with half no. of screens

— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) June 24, 2017

In fact, the film was overshadowed by Telugu director Harish Shankar’s Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), a crime drama starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma, which took USD 1 million on only 181 screens, reported Forbes. Film critic Komal Nahata also tweeted that between Tubelight and DJ, the latter performed better.

This year saw only one record breaking success that came with Baahubali: The Conclusion but since then a series of flops have made the first half of the year look weak. A Box Office India report says that Tubelight could struggle to become the biggest grosser of the first half of 2017 and this will send shock waves around the industry.