Tiger Zinda Hai roars at the box office in record-breaking end to 2017

Salman Khan’s final release of 2017 has given Bollywood a boost with Tiger Zinda Hai minting money at the box office and setting new benchmarks just four days since its release.

Tiger Zinda Hai began showing on Friday in around 4,600 screens and enjoyed the bonus of an extended weekend thanks to the Christmas holiday. The timing of the release paid off as the film has set three new records for 2017, surpassing the collections of successful films like Golmaal Again, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

After Baahubali: The Conclusion, Tiger Zinda Hai has enjoyed the biggest opening of 2017 in India. The film raked in Rs 34.10 crore to go past the first day collections of Golmaal Again that had taken home Rs 30.10 crore. Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is a distant second with Rs 20.29 crore on day one.

The strong run of Tiger Zinda Hai continued over the weekend making the film the second highest weekend earner this year with the revenue of Rs 114.75 crore. Baahubali: The Conclusion tops the list with Rs 127.28 crore. Other releases do not even come close to these numbers. Golmaal Again made Rs 87.62 crore, Raees - Rs 59.48 crore, Judwaa 2 - Rs 57.88 crore and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Rs 49.09 crore.

The industry did save the best for the last and the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger proved its mettle especially on day three, when the film minted Rs 45.50 crore. It has set the record for the highest collections on a single day in Bollywood history.

Tiger Zinda Hai has also raced past other successful ventures from previous years. If day three numbers are compared, then Dangal comes in third with the revenue of Rs 42.41 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Rs 38.75 crore and Aamir Khan’s PK at Rs 38.44 crore.

Early estimates by trade pundits expect the film to collect Rs 39.50 crore on Monday, which will take its collections past the Rs 150 crore mark.