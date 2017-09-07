App
Sep 07, 2017 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil movie Vivegam makes close to Rs 140 crore worldwide

The spy thriller movie written and directed by Siva has also left behind Bahubali’s record in Chennai by collecting close to Rs 8.5 crores in Chennai alone.

Tamil movie Vivegam makes close to Rs 140 crore worldwide

Tasmayee Laha Roy

Moneycontrol News

Coming across as the highest grossing Tamil movie in 2017, Vivegam has made close to Rs 140 crore at the box office from its worldwide release with earnings to the tune of Rs 90 crore from the Indian market alone.

Narrating the story of an Interpol officer, the movie started with a bang having collected Rs 33.08 crore worldwide on its opening day itself.

The spy thriller movie written and directed by Siva has also left behind Baahubali’s record in Chennai by collecting close to Rs 8.5 crore in the city alone.

Baahubali had earned Rs 8.25 crore at the Chennai box office. The movie brings Ajith Kumar back to the silver screen almost after two years and his fans couldn’t help but watch him at the theatre.

“It is mostly Ajith’s huge star power that brought people to the theatres. In spite of the content getting mixed reviews, the star value made people go watch Vivegam and the trend is here to stay,” said trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai.

One other reason why Vivegam set records in Chennai, according to Pillai could also be the huge number of screens it got released in.

The movie that saw Ajith Kumar in the lead role also starred Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshara Haasan.

Ajith, however, is not alien to the Rs 100 crore club.  His last release Vedalam had also collected close to Rs 100 crore in 2015.

