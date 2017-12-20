Star Wars: The Last Jedi emerges as a force abroad but fails to impress India

Five days since its release, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has proved to be a force not only in its home turf of the US but also in several international markets.

The eighth episode of the franchise grossed USD 104.787 million in the US on day one and it is now the second largest weekend opener of all-time with USD 220 million. But it looks like the magic is not working in India despite the film having a strong run overseas.

The Last Jedi began its journey in India with Rs 2 crore on opening day. The collections went up marginally on the second and third day, earning Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively. But the start of the week saw a huge drop in the film’s business as The Last Jedi collected only Rs 75 lakh, taking the movie’s total so far to Rs 8.50 crore.

In comparison to Thor Ragnarok that released in early November, the newest Star Wars offering's collections are four times lower than the superhero sequel. While Thor Ragnarok raked in Rs 7.75 crore on opening day, its collections went up by 15-20 percent to Rs 9 crore on the second day. The film had a good run even in its second weekend, adding another Rs 9.50 crore and taking the total to around Rs 50 crore.

The lukewarm response to Star Wars in India doesn't come as a big surprise, given that earlier films in the franchise also did not do particularly well.

Another Hollywood release in November that did well was the superhero franchise Justice League. It minted Rs 11 crore in two days of its release and continued its strong run despite competition from Hindi films.