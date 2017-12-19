Star Wars rakes in Rs 2 cr on day 1 as Hindi releases see a dull start

Despite nine new releases this Friday, it is only Star Wars: The Last Jedi that is bringing audiences to theatres. While not much was expected out of this latest Hollywood offering, the film received Rs 2 crore on its opening day, ahead of all Hindi movies showing in cinemas this week.

Third Friday of December saw only one notable Bollywood flick coming to the theatres--- Monsoon Shootout starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui that could only rake in Rs 25 lakh on day one. The other eight releases like Dhanlaxmi, Ek Andekha Sach, Game Of Ayodhya, Hare Krishna, Haunted Villa Lonavala, Journey Of Bhangover, My Friends Dulhania and Office could not make any impact at the box office.

The first day business of Last Jedi was more than the combined collections of all the nine Hindi films. The eighth episode of Star Wars saga has scored double of what Rogue One did in 2016. The latter had gathered Rs 1 crore on opening day in India.

Made at a budget of USD 300 million, The Last Jedi is standing strong at both domestic and overseas box office. The film raked in USD 104.78 million on Friday and is looking at a USD 215 million plus revenue in its three-day debut in the domestic market, according to a Box Office Mojo report.

In as many as 14 international markets, the film made an early start on December 13 and collected around USD 60.8 million. About the film’s overseas performance, Disney said that Last Jedi’s opening two days are more than 63 percent ahead of Rogue One.

Lack of interest for new Hindi films is shifting attention of movie buffs back to Fukrey Returns that released on December 8 but is still having an uninterrupted run. The film now stands at Rs 58.96 crore with a budget of Rs 30 crore, taking its profit percentage to around 168 percent. The second film from the Fukrey franchise witnessed massive growth of 55.59 percent on ninth day of its release.

In fact, Fukrey Returns has surpassed the profit percentage of movies like Secret Superstar (148 percent), Kaabil (153.70 percent), Golmaal Again (156.90 percent) and Jolly LLB 2 (160 percent).