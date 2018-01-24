App
Jan 24, 2018 09:25 PM IST

Show or no show? Multiplexes show full occupancy for Padmaavat on pre-bookings

Whether the audience actually turns up for the shows now remains an unanswered question, given recent developments.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Even while the Multiplex Association of India said they would not allow the movie Padmaavat to release in the four states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa till all the concerns around it are taken care of, most ticketing platforms showed full occupancy on pre-bookings.

Whether the audience actually turns up for the shows now remains an unanswered question, given recent developments.

“We had 80 percent occupancy for the paid premiers and also as pre-bookings but given we have a long weekend ahead we are expecting a full occupancy, but all that is subject to what the situation is post release,” said the spokesperson of a popular domestic multiplex chain.

“The film is outstanding and a masterpiece if we may call it but we have to wait and watch and see how well the police in the northern states can manage the fringe elements and give multiplex owners the confidence to run the film,” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

related news

Given the violent protests reported in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and UP, just a day ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Rs 180crore period drama, the apparent loss from a no show in the above-mentioned states could result in loses of around Rs 100 crore for its producers.

“Initially we were doubtful about just two states Rajasthan and Madha Pradesh but if the Multiplex Association of India sticks to its decision of not exhibiting the film in Gujarat and Goa as well the movie would lose out on a good 600-700 screens and a huge amount of revnues,” said a source from the industry.

Some exhibitors also cancelled their shows in anticipation of a law and order situation. For instance Movietime at Omaxe in Greater Noida cancelled their Padmaavat show on Wednesday, despite having sold out already.

