Secret Superstar debuts in China with a bang, collects Rs 175 crore in three days

Any Aamir Khan flick is bound to set the cash registers ringing in India. But a movie like Secret Superstar, which had child actor Zaira Wasim as the protagonist and Aamir in a supporting role, has also managed to wow moviegoers in China after a stellar show in India.

The movie had collections of around Rs 80 crore at the box office but its collections in China has been mind-boggling. The October 2017 release hit Chinese theatres on Friday and with 55666 screenings on the first day, the movie collected Rs 43.35 crore.

That was just the beginning. The footfalls rose through the weekend and so did the collections. At the end of the first weekend in China, Secret Superstar was richer by Rs 95 crore, a massive achievement considering the film's domestic performance.

According to Boxofficeindia, Saturday saw a footfall of 2,284,275 at the theatres followed by Sunday seeing 2,114,432 footfalls.

“The Indian release too would have done way better if the dates didn’t coincide with that of Golmaal Again. The latter was a multi-starrer commercial comedy while Secret Superstar was not a mass film although it had a very strong message for the masses,” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

With the kind of collections in the first weekend, Secret Superstar is not far away from touching the Rs 540-crore mark, as projected by China’s movie ticketing and fans rating portal Maoyan.com. Though that is just about 40% of what Dangal minted in China, it would still make Secret Superstar one of the highest worldwide Bollywood grossers.

Aamir Khan, who is presently touring China, also expressed his desire to work with Chinese actors. “There are many Chinese actors who are very talented ... I really want to do films with talents from China. Your Chinese talents and us Indians, we should make a film together. I believe it'll be wonderful,” he told Xinhua News agency.

The movie is also reportedly the first Indian film to get a profit sharing release in China.