App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
May 30, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sachin scores Rs 28 crore on opening, here’s how other sports biopics have fared at box office

Sachin: A billion dreams' collections of Rs 28 crore for the opening weekend shows that there is a growing trend for sports movies. Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office performance of biopics on other sports personalities.

Sachin scores Rs 28 crore on opening, here’s how other sports biopics have fared at box office

Moneycontrol News

Sachin Tendulkar’s magic is back, not on the cricket field but on celluloid and it is translating well in numbers. Sachin: A Billion Dreams' collections hit Rs 28 crore for the opening weekend.

For the Hindi version the film grossed Rs 24.45 crore, Marathi- Rs 1.20 crore, Tamil- Rs 93 lakh, Telugu- Rs 1.05 crore, English- Rs 42 lakh; taking the total to Rs 28 crore which is the highest a documentary has earned in the last twenty years.

The biopic of the Indian cricket icon has also scaled ahead of the Hollywood release Pirates of the Carribbean fifth edition that collected a total of Rs 14 crore during the three day of its release on May 26.

Considering it is a documentary the film has been received well overseas with collections going up to around Rs 2 crore in the US and approximately Rs 64 lakh in Australia.

Is it just Sachin’s charisma or films on sports are faring well? Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office collections of biopics on other sports personalities.

The movie that tops the list is Dangal that is breaking all records and has set a new benchmark for Indian films both in domestic and international business. Based on the lives of the Phogat sisters, who Dangal their way to become world-class wrestlers, has already earned Rs 1,500 crore and is all set to gross Rs 2,000 crore.

Dangal

Dangal

Screens: 4250

India Gross: Rs 4,95,25,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 30,700,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 7,02,47,50,000

Total Nett Gross: 3,74,53,00,000

MS Dhoni: An Untold Story

MS Dhoni: An Untold Story

Screens: 3900

India Gross: Rs 1,57,32,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 4,870,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,89,82,72,500

Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,19,09,00,000

Mary Kom

Mary Kom

Screens: 1900

India Gross: RS 73,72,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 2,070,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 86,19,17,500

Total Nett Gross: Rs 61,43,00,000

Bhag Milkha Bhag

Bhag Milkha Bhag

Screens: 1650

India Gross: Rs 1,40,86,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 3,820,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,63,78,00,000

Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,09,18,50,000

Azhar

Azhar

Screens: 2100

India Gross: Rs 42,73,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 1,080,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 49,93,90,000

Total Nett Gross: Rs 30,73,00,000

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar

Screens: 300

India Gross: Rs 19,68,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 100,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 20,18,00,000

Total Nett Gross: Rs 14,61,50,000

(Source: Box Office India)

tags #Business #Entertainment #Sachin Tendulkar

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.