Sachin scores Rs 28 crore on opening, here’s how other sports biopics have fared at box office

Moneycontrol News

Sachin Tendulkar’s magic is back, not on the cricket field but on celluloid and it is translating well in numbers. Sachin: A Billion Dreams' collections hit Rs 28 crore for the opening weekend.

For the Hindi version the film grossed Rs 24.45 crore, Marathi- Rs 1.20 crore, Tamil- Rs 93 lakh, Telugu- Rs 1.05 crore, English- Rs 42 lakh; taking the total to Rs 28 crore which is the highest a documentary has earned in the last twenty years.

The biopic of the Indian cricket icon has also scaled ahead of the Hollywood release Pirates of the Carribbean fifth edition that collected a total of Rs 14 crore during the three day of its release on May 26.

Considering it is a documentary the film has been received well overseas with collections going up to around Rs 2 crore in the US and approximately Rs 64 lakh in Australia.

Is it just Sachin’s charisma or films on sports are faring well? Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office collections of biopics on other sports personalities.

The movie that tops the list is Dangal that is breaking all records and has set a new benchmark for Indian films both in domestic and international business. Based on the lives of the Phogat sisters, who Dangal their way to become world-class wrestlers, has already earned Rs 1,500 crore and is all set to gross Rs 2,000 crore.

Dangal

Screens: 4250

India Gross: Rs 4,95,25,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 30,700,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 7,02,47,50,000

Total Nett Gross: 3,74,53,00,000

MS Dhoni: An Untold Story

Screens: 3900

India Gross: Rs 1,57,32,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 4,870,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,89,82,72,500

Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,19,09,00,000

Mary Kom

Screens: 1900

India Gross: RS 73,72,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 2,070,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 86,19,17,500

Total Nett Gross: Rs 61,43,00,000

Bhag Milkha Bhag

Screens: 1650

India Gross: Rs 1,40,86,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 3,820,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,63,78,00,000

Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,09,18,50,000

Azhar

Screens: 2100

India Gross: Rs 42,73,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 1,080,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 49,93,90,000

Total Nett Gross: Rs 30,73,00,000

Paan Singh Tomar

Screens: 300

India Gross: Rs 19,68,00,000

Overseas Gross: USD 100,000

Worldwide Gross: Rs 20,18,00,000

Total Nett Gross: Rs 14,61,50,000

(Source: Box Office India)