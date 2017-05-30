Sachin scores Rs 28 crore on opening, here’s how other sports biopics have fared at box office
Sachin: A billion dreams' collections of Rs 28 crore for the opening weekend shows that there is a growing trend for sports movies. Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office performance of biopics on other sports personalities.
Moneycontrol News
Sachin Tendulkar’s magic is back, not on the cricket field but on celluloid and it is translating well in numbers. Sachin: A Billion Dreams' collections hit Rs 28 crore for the opening weekend.
For the Hindi version the film grossed Rs 24.45 crore, Marathi- Rs 1.20 crore, Tamil- Rs 93 lakh, Telugu- Rs 1.05 crore, English- Rs 42 lakh; taking the total to Rs 28 crore which is the highest a documentary has earned in the last twenty years.
The biopic of the Indian cricket icon has also scaled ahead of the Hollywood release Pirates of the Carribbean fifth edition that collected a total of Rs 14 crore during the three day of its release on May 26.
Considering it is a documentary the film has been received well overseas with collections going up to around Rs 2 crore in the US and approximately Rs 64 lakh in Australia.
Is it just Sachin’s charisma or films on sports are faring well? Moneycontrol takes a look at the box office collections of biopics on other sports personalities.
The movie that tops the list is Dangal that is breaking all records and has set a new benchmark for Indian films both in domestic and international business. Based on the lives of the Phogat sisters, who Dangal their way to become world-class wrestlers, has already earned Rs 1,500 crore and is all set to gross Rs 2,000 crore.
Dangal
Screens: 4250
India Gross: Rs 4,95,25,00,000
Overseas Gross: USD 30,700,000
Worldwide Gross: Rs 7,02,47,50,000
Total Nett Gross: 3,74,53,00,000
MS Dhoni: An Untold Story
Screens: 3900
India Gross: Rs 1,57,32,00,000
Overseas Gross: USD 4,870,000
Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,89,82,72,500
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,19,09,00,000
Mary Kom
Screens: 1900
India Gross: RS 73,72,00,000
Overseas Gross: USD 2,070,000
Worldwide Gross: Rs 86,19,17,500
Total Nett Gross: Rs 61,43,00,000
Bhag Milkha Bhag
Screens: 1650
India Gross: Rs 1,40,86,00,000
Overseas Gross: USD 3,820,000
Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,63,78,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 1,09,18,50,000
Azhar
Screens: 2100
India Gross: Rs 42,73,00,000
Overseas Gross: USD 1,080,000
Worldwide Gross: Rs 49,93,90,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 30,73,00,000
Paan Singh Tomar
Screens: 300
India Gross: Rs 19,68,00,000
Overseas Gross: USD 100,000
Worldwide Gross: Rs 20,18,00,000
Total Nett Gross: Rs 14,61,50,000(Source: Box Office India)