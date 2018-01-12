App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Jan 12, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Padmavati sacrificed, Bhansali hopes Padmaavat will now stand the test of fire at box office

If numerology is anything to go by Padmaavat is far better than Padmavat for the fortunes of the film

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

From Padmavati to Padmavat and now Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film is banking on its lucky stars. The film just got an extra ‘a’ added to its title to get rid of what the numerologist would call the jinx of 29. Now as Padmaavat, which adds to 30, makes it a safer bet. At least, according to numerology.

But what do the stars actually say about the extra ‘a’? According to the reputed numerologist, Sanjay B Jumani, the meaning of 29 as per numerology is that of grave warnings.

Jumani said, “India's financial capital Mumbai was rocked by three tragedies this year - a deluge, a stampede and a major blaze -- all on the 29th.”

Padmaavat adds to 30 same as Padmavati but Jumani says his money is on Paddmavat. An extra D could have assured better success according to him.

“With an extra D Paddmavat adds to 33, same as Bollywood’s longest-running film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,” he said.

However, if numerology is anything to go by Padmaavat is far better than Padmavat.

The obvious question is how successful have these numerological additions or amputation of letters in film titles been in Bollywood?  Alongside many others, it has worked for some of Jumani’s client films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Judwaa 2, Bahubali, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Newton, Golmaal Again, Tanu weds Manu, Jodhaa Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Dirty Picture and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Jumani breaks down the success formula to explain how it worked for some of these films.  “For instance, our client Prernaa Arora's Toilet Ek Prem Katha - that is the 24th highest grossing Bollywood film of all time - had to add up to 6 to bring in success. The number 6 stands in symbolism for the planet Venus and works very well for films. Toilet adds to 24 which further adds to 6 and hence the rest of the name (Ek Prem Katha) is spelt in Hindi. We used the similar formula for our client Hindi Medium where Hindi was spelt in hindi so that the rest added up to 24,” Jumani explained.

However, even with all the numerology in place this Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh period drama is set to lose a good Rs 25-30 crore due to the ban present in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“The film is definitely [going to] be a success because half the people would walk into the theatres to just find out what the film has that invited so much of brouhaha,” said Bollywood film analyst Atul Mohan.

However, it is difficult to already predict numbers. Not the ones related to stars, but the ones that a film makes at the box office. “The film would have had a phenomenal release and easily touched Rs 300 crore but now the fate of the film at box office depends on how many states release the film and how many screens Padmaavat gets,” added Mohan.

