Padmavat or Padman? Analyst says Bhansali's controversial film may finally see a Jan 25 release, will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer

The makers of Padmavati or Padmavat, the film that went through a title change post the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) recommendation, can heave a sigh of relief as the movie can hit the theatres as early as January 25. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the same on Sunday saying that “multiple sources indicating a possible Jan 25th release for Padmavat.”

According to industry sources, Padmavat received a U/A certificate from CBFC on Friday. And now the film will share the date with Akshay Kumar’s latest offering Padman, which was earlier slated for a January 26 release.

Just before the end of 2017, the Padmavati team had received the news of CBFC granting it a release nod with a U/A certificate, hinting that the movie will soon be playing in cinema halls.

The news came after a long wait of a month as the film was initially slated to release on December 1 which has historically been a lucrative period for the film business. However, the story of queen Padmavati was surrounded by controversies and from fringe groups like Karni Sena to the Rajput Royal family, all raised objections and came in the way of the film’s release.

Although Padmavat will be out in theatres, it will not be in its original form as the CBFC had suggested around five changes in the film. The changes include---

-Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been asked to make sure the disclaimer clearly mentions that the movie does not vouch for being historically accurate.

-The board also suggested dropping the 'i' at the end of the word Padmavati, to make it clear that the film has been picked up from a creative material of the fictional poem called Padmavat.

-CBFC has asked to make changes to the song Ghoomar.

-The board also asked to modify "incorrect/misleading" references to historical places.

-Filmmakers have been asked to add a disclaimer saying the film in no manner endorses or condones the practice of Sati.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had said that the suggested changes had been shared with producers Viacom and Bhansali, who attended the feedback session post the screening and the latter are in agreement with the changes.

Clash of the titans

It was the same time last year when the film industry saw two Bollywood biggies in a face-off to grab audiences’ attention. Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil were up against each other in 2017 on January 25. And this year it will be Akshay Kumar’s Padman and the multi-starrer Padmavat with Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

The clash could be disappointing for Bollywood as it would mean that the show timings, footfalls, and the audience will be divided between the two films as was seen last year with Raees and Kaabil.

Last year, trade pundits had pointed out that if Raees and Kaabil would have released on different dates then the films could each have collected close to Rs 150 crore. Both films had ended up making Rs 225 crore in total.

Changing film schedule

Change in plans for Padmavati disrupted the movie schedule last year and films like Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone-starrer Tera Intezaar were postponed to December 1 as the first week of December would have seen no new release.

This time it is Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary that is seeing a date change. The film has been pushed for a February 9 release as the makers want to avoid the mammoth clash.

Padmavat vs Padman

Holidays like Diwali, Christmas, and Eid have traditionally been profitable periods for films but Akshay Kumar was able to do the same with other holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day. With films like Baby, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Kumar has entertained moviegoers with quality content and it would not be an easy task for Padmavat to beat Kumar at his own game.

A battle to watch out for- A Rs 90 crore film up against a Rs 190 crore film

While Padmavat has been made on a massive budget of Rs 190 crore, the makers of Padman have spent Rs 90 crore on the film that will be released on 3,000 plus screens. Although the release date of Padmavat is not confirmed yet, things will not be easy for the film as the competition is tough and there is no certainty over how many states will let Padmavat release in theatres.