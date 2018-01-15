Padman vs Padmaavat: Akshay Kumar-starrer may lose 25-30% business

Just 10 days ahead of the release of two big films — Padmaavat and Padman — the former has come out with a full page advertisement on the front page of Bombay Times. With both the movies fighting for audience on the long weekend, the battle of box office is going to be tough.

Delay in the release date of Padmaavat gave sleepless nights not only to the makers of the film but also to makers of other Bollywood films that were speculating a clash of release date with this big budget venture.

Film trade analysts are already expecting Akshay Kumar’s Padman to lose 25-30 percent of business because of the clash in release date.

Earlier, Padman was up against Aiyaary, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, a smaller film in comparison to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

The magnitude of losses that Padman will face depends on the number of screens Padmaavat will play on as states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have put a ban on the film. Also, many exhibitors are reluctant on rolling out the film in their theatres fearing protests and property damage.

In any case, Padmaavat will make a dent on Padman’s profits. If the former gets a smooth release then the hit could up to 25 to 30 percent. If Padmaavat faces hurdles then the impact on Padman’s revenue could be around 10 percent.

What can work against Padman is its content as many may shy away from going to theatres to watch a film on menstrual hygiene. On the other hand, Padmaavat is a family entertainer and could attract more people to cinema halls.

Screen sharing

While India has the largest film industry in terms of production of movies, the country has low screen density. And this could pose a problem for the two films that will roll out in theatres during the extended Republic Day holiday weekend.

In the case of a single release, Padmaavat could aim at 4,500 screens and Padman 3,500 screens.

However, now exhibitors say that Padman may get around 1,800-2,000 screens but the producers are hopeful to touch the 2,500 mark.

Will Padmaavat’s effort to attract audiences to theatres dampen Padman’s chances?

Despite Padmaavat team adhering to the changes suggested by the Censor Board, many fringe groups still threaten to protest the release of the film. This could be another factor that may hurt Padman’s collections as halting operations of theatres due to Padmaavat can lead to loss of business for Padman.

The recent ad on Padmaavat clarifies various objections raised on the content of the film. The ad says-

The film Padmaavat is based on the epic ‘Padmavat’ by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi which is a revered work of fiction.

The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati.

We have made this film as an ode to the famed valour, legacy and courage of Rajputs.

The film portrays Rani Padmavati with utmost respect and does not tarnish her repute or misinterpret her character in any manner.

The film has seen only 5 modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification and is officially approved for release in India with a U/A certificate.

There are no further cuts or modifications to the film."

If this effort from the makers of the film helps Padmaavat to release without any disturbances then Padman may have a slow start.