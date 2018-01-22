Oscars 2018: Academy to unveil nominations tomorrow, Priyanka Chopra to announce nominees

Balloting for Oscar 2018 nominations has drawn to a close and the list of nominations will be made public on Tuesday. Expectations are running high and with the recently-concluded Golden Globes behind us, everyone seems to have a take on who is going to bag the silverware.

But what came as a pleasant surprise for Indian fans was the fact that actress Priyanka Chopra has been chosen to announce the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, according to the official Instagram page of The Academy.

Chopra will do the honors along with Hollywood actors Rebel Wilson, Michelle Rodriguez and Rosaria Dawson. The actor is not new to the awards ceremony and this will be her fourth year on the red carpet.

The voting process started on January 5 and the nominations had to be submitted by January 12. Nominations for all 24 award categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Some of the categories for which nominees will be announced are Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

Apart from these, nominees will be also announced for Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay categories.

A look at the contenders

Best Picture

According to a Forbes report, there are as many 36 films that can compete for the Oscars this year. Films Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird, Get Out and Big Sick are the top eight contenders for the Best Film category.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Other media reports speculate that films like The Disaster Artist, Get Out, The Greatest Showman, I, Tonya and Lady Bird could be nominated in the best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All The Money In The World