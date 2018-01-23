Oscar nominations announced, The Shape of Water leads with 13

"The Shape of Water", Guillermo del Toro's lyrical drama about a mute cleaning lady's unique bond with a sea creature, swept the 90th Academy Awards nominations by receiving 13 nods, leaving touted favourites "Dunkirk" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" far behind.

The film was one nomination shy from becoming the only fourth movie in the Oscars history to bag a record 14 nods, levelling the stature held by "La La Land", "All About Eve" and "Titanic".

It was followed by Christopher Nolan's war drama "Dunkirk" with eight, Martin McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" with seven, Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread" and Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour" with six nods each.

A total of nine films were nominated in the Best Picture segment, which also included "The Post", "Get Out", "Call Me By Your Name" and "Lady Bird".

Veteran actor Meryl Streep received her 21st Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Katherine Graham in Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama, "The Post" in the Best Actress category. She has won the Academy Award thrice.

The nominations were announced by actors Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the award ceremony will be held on March 4.