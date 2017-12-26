Online viewing comes of age in 2017: Five Indian web series that you should watch

If 2016 was the year international online streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon announced themselves in India with big-ticket acquisitions and critically-acclaimed shows, 2017 would have to go down as the year when the trend caught on with Indian companies.

This year, Indian OTT players like Hotstar, Voot and Alt Balaji have in more ways than one showed that they are ready to dig into this relatively new segment, armed with content worthy of satiating the new-age audience's growing appetite.

Listed below are the top five shows from the Indian OTT industry that made a mark this year.

Inside Edge: Amazon Prime’s first Indian original series has set the bar high for Netflix and other entities looking to produce original Indian content.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, this show is based around a fictional T20 franchise cricket team, and features Bollywood stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

With sleek production and top-notch acting, Inside Edge has certainly left a lasting impression in viewers' minds.

Bose Dead or Alive: This project made a lot of headlines this year, particularly because of two people involved in it – Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta.

Bose Dead or Alive gave OTT player Alt Balaji a much-needed boost after its the false start with Nagesh Kukunoor-directed Test Case, which has seen only one episode released so far.

Needless to say, Rajkummar Rao’s acting, along with some tout direction and suspense helped this show make quite the splash.

Laakhon Mein Ek: Adding to Amazon Prime's India success in 2017 was Laakhon Mein Ek, a very refreshing take on the pressure faced by children from small cities and towns to enter the hallowed IITs.

Playing the role of Aakash, Ritvik Sahore followed up his acclaimed performance in in Dangal as Aamir Khan’s young nephew very well on the show. The series struck a chord with a large section of the audience and garnered rave reviews.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2: Making a sequel of any cult show is always going to be a daunting task and no one would have realised it better than the makers of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the cult half an hour daily show that was aired every Monday on the erstwhile Star One.

While the new show aired exclusively on Star’s OTT platform Hotstar and evoked a mixed response, there’s no denying that the show did bring out some nostalgia and viewers were immersed in the quirky world of the Sarabhais for 30 minutes a day.

Time Out: This series, which aired on Voot and starred Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sarah Jane Dias, is a quirky series about a urban couple.

The story is about a man, who while dealing with the pressures of a job and married life, along with the weight of expectations, decides to hit the pause button in life.

What appealed to the younger audiences was the refreshing take Time Out provided on marriage, which is otherwise a subject of great interest for people in nearly every age group.

(Disclaimer: Voot is the digital arm of Viacom 18 — a part of Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com)