Newton and its peers out of Oscars but not people's mind, quality content leads to commercial success

It was September 22 when Rajkumar Rao-starrer Newton was nominated for Oscars under the foreign film category. Three months later, the verdict is that the film could not make it to the final list.

The news came to the fore when Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences disclosed the names of nine films that made it to the voting round which did not include Amit Masurkar’s Newton.

The film may be out of the final race but it's content not only received recognition from Film Federation of India (FFI) that made it India's official submission to the Oscars but also from cinema goers which helped in making the film commercially successful.

The black comedy, which is a political satire revolving around the life of an honest election officer saw a reverse trend when the film soared in its opening weekend after a dismal opening. It was the only film in that week that could amass notable revenues in comparison to its peers like Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haseena Parkar.

With a production budget of Rs 9 crore and Rs 6 crore spent on prints and advertising, respectively, Newton raked in Rs 11.64 crore in the first week of its release. And the film’s total collections went up to Rs 22.18 crore. Many trade analysts attributed the news of Newton being India’s official entry at Oscars 2018 to the film’s success. Post the announcement, the film had gathered steam and it even received additional 450 shows across multiplexes.

Many films have been sent to Oscars over the years but did they all perform commercially well?

In the last decade films like Visaranai, Court, Liar’s Dice, Barfi, Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, and Peepli Live, among others have been submitted to the Academy Awards under the foreign language category.

Last year’s submission Visaranai grossed Rs 1.15 crore on day one and the Tamil film took its collection to Rs 3.40 crore and in the opening week the business went up to Rs 6.68 crore. Budgeted at Rs 2.2 crore, the film’s lifetime revenue reached Rs 11.2 crore, making the film profitable. The critically acclaimed Visaranai received a warm welcome in the overseas market especially US as the film earned Rs 15.84 lakh from 14 screens.

In 2015, Marathi film Court received accolades both globally and nationally and cherry on the cake was the film being the chosen one for Oscars from India despite other releases like Baahubali: The Beginning, Aamir Khan-starrer PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan featuring Salman Khan in the same year.

Made at a modest budget of Rs 3.5 crore, it was the most talked about film before its release. Playing on limited screens the film gathered a total of Rs 10.45 crore, according to a film trade site, Box Office Collection.

Among many other older movies that sneaked into the Oscars entry list was Anurag Basu directorial Barfi, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Barfi was sent to Oscars in 2012 with the film beating 19 other contenders. The film gave a power-packed performance at the box office with total collections of Rs 105 crore with a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Even before Barfi, Producer-duo Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got to the big screen with Peepli Live in 2010, a satire on farmer suicides in India. The film, made at a cost of Rs 14 crore, amassed Rs 39.84 crore. This was not the first for Aamir Khan though. In 2008, another one of Aamir Khan’s offering to the celluloid, Taare Zameen Pe went to the Oscars. The movie received appreciation on two fronts—both critically and commercially. In India, the film made Rs 74 crore after incurring a cost of Rs 18 crore.

Aamir Khan had tasted entry at the Oscars one other time in 2006 with Rang De Basanti making it to the Academy Award’s foreign film category list. The film that gathered Rs 53 crore was made with the budget of Rs 28 crore.

The collections and budgets of the films that were officially India’s submission to the Oscars signal to acceptance by a larger audience at the theatres. These films have not only maintained a strong hold at the box office but were also high on quality content that led to their entry to the Oscars.