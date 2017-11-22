Justice League triumphs at overseas box office but fails to do the same back home

Justice League, which has taken international markets by storm, hasn't been able to replicate its success in the Indian market.

Justice League has again united the superheroes but this time the response is mixed for the franchise team-up. The film is taking the international markets by storm but has been unable to do the same for its domestic box office.

In India, despite of competition from Bollywood films like Tumahari Sulu and Aksar 2, the film opened to a collection of Rs 5.75 crore and went on to rake in Rs 18.25 crore over the weekend. Releasing on 1,277 screens, Justice League is having a successful run at the Indian box office.

The film is repeating its success story in other international markets and has raked in a total of USD 185 million in 65 territories while playing at 46,660 screens.

China is the lead market for the film with USD 51.8 million collections. Followed by Brazil where the film has set a record for biggest opening and amassed USD 14.2 million on 1,580 screens.

Other markets include The UK with USD 9.8 million on 1,617 screens, surpassing opening weekend numbers of the recent superhero flick “Thor: Ragnarok” by 4 percent.

In Mexico, Justice League garnered USD 9.6 million at 3,563 screens, followed by South Korea with USD 8.8 million and Russia with USD 6.5 million.

The superheroes are roaring in the Asian continent by adding in their wallet a total of USD 40.1 million from 10 markets and this is excluding China and Japan. Justice League’s regional cumulative numbers has become the second-biggest opening weekend for a Warner Bros. film ever.

But, the scenario is different at the domestic box office as the film is not so strong with just USD 96 million of collections for its launch weekend. And, this makes the international revenue for the film even more crucial.

In comparison to other films from the world of superheroes, Justice League is falling far behind. Makers of Avengers had struck gold with the idea of getting all the superheroes together with the film opening to a business of USD 207 million. But, it looks like there are few takers for this concept in the domestic market as Justice League underperformed in US.

However, it is not a rough way ahead for Justice League which was made at a budget of USD 300 million. The film has already done a business of USD 101 million at domestic box office and USD 305 worldwide.