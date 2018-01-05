Jumanji 2 gets a warm welcome in India, earns Rs 28 crore; overseas total rises to $157 mn

It’s been 22 years since Sony’s Jumanji last played in theatres and ever since the success of the original the makers of the film have been attempting to give a shot to the Jumanji franchise. And that’s what they did on December 20 when the film opened in 3,765 theatres in US. In no time the sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, started minting huge sums and not just on its home turf but even abroad.

The film released in India on December 29 in more than 700 screens along with Hugh Jackman’s Greatest Showman and it is the only film among the Hollywood lot to have a strong run at the box office. Not all Hollywood hits create the same magic in India as it was seen with the performance of Star Wars: Last Jedi that fared poorly with Rs 2 crore on opening day. But Jumanji was able to reverse that trend and began its journey in India with double of what Star Wars could earn--- Rs 4.11 crore.

And the USD 90 million Jumanji continued to make gains during the weekend with Rs 5.23 crore and Rs 6.5 crore on day two and day three, respectively. But the real test of any film is its weekday performance and Jumanji proved its worth in Indian market by amassing Rs 6 crore, down by a mere 8-9 percent.

With a gross total of Rs 28 crore, the film is enjoying a good run despite competition from Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai that has taken the box office by storm with earnings coming close to Rs 300 crore.

The corridor between Christmas Day and New Year's Day is the most lucrative stretch of the year and the strategic release date of Jumanji both in US and overseas has helped the film rake in big numbers.

The kid-targeted action fantasy movie earned USD 67 million from 50 markets for a foreign total of USD 153 million and a global take of USD 323 million through December 31.

Back home, Jumanji proved to be tough competition for Star Wars: Last Jedi by grossing USD 202 million in the domestic market and USD 157 million in the international market, taking the worldwide total to around USD 360 million until January 3.

However, Jumanji in India could not do as well as Thor Ragnarok that opened at Rs 7.75 crore and by the second weekend added Rs 50 crore in its kitty. But the latter had no tough competition from Hindi films like Ittefaq and Ribbon that released on the same date, November 3. Thor’s only competition was from the October release Golmaal Again.