It’s raining profits at box office -- Baadshaho, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan fare well during Eid

Moneycontrol News

Barring hits like Baahubali: The Conclusion and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bollywood has not seen any other major successes this year. And, this calls for strong performance from the new releases. The strategic release time of Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Savdhan is likely to help both films which, in turn, will prove beneficial for the box office as well.

According to a Box Office India report, the industry is at a low that has not been seen in the last 10-12 years. While the movie business is looking for a kickstart, the multi-starrer Baadshaho's collections, the film directed by Milan Luthria, gained impetus on Saturday due to the Eid holiday after an average start.

The film raked in Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, adding more than Rs 3 crore in its kitty on day two. The growth was close to 35 percent on the second day thanks to Eid. The film has earned around Rs 36 crore in three days of its release.

A similar trend was seen for Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhaan that outscored films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Hindi Medium. It gathered Rs 14 crore in total for the weekend. The film’s business doubled on Saturday with collections going up to Rs 5.50 crore from Rs 2.64 crore on day one. In many premium multiplexes in and around Delhi the film had higher weekend collections than Baadshaho despite less screen counts. Shubh Mangal Savdhaan is playing in 1,400 screens, while Baadshaho was released in 2,800 screens.

To emerge successful, Baadshaho will have to hold its ground throughout the week and the film doesn’t even have strong competition next week. The film has been sold to the distributors for Rs 40 crore across India. Hence, Rs 80 crore plus is required to cover the expense and the weekend collection of Rs 36 crore will give it a chance to stay pat at the box office. If Baadshaho can replicate Shivaay’s number, another film starring Ajay Devgn, then most investors will get covered.

The 2016 release Shivaay had collected Rs 111.73 crore at the box office. In the overseas market, the film had raked in USD 1,860,000 and the worldwide numbers went up to Rs 124.14 crore.

Festival holidays are the most lucrative trading periods for films. Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release in India on December 22, 2017, pitching the Christmas and New Year Holidays.