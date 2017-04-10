App
Apr 10, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

IPL 2017: Chris Lynn out for rest of the tournament?

Speaking after the match, skipper Gautam Gambhir had said that he is not sure about the seriousness of Lynn's injury, but the Queensland batsman took to Twitter to ask the God if he had done something wrong to be punished with another shoulder injury.

IPL 2017: Chris Lynn out for rest of the tournament?

Looks like Kolkata Knight Riders are in for a tough time after Chris Lynn raised doubts over his participation in the rest of the IPL due to the shoulder injury he suffered in the field against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking after the match, skipper Gautam Gambhir had said that he is not sure about the seriousness of Lynn?s injury, but the Queensland batsman took to Twitter to ask the God if he had done something wrong to be punished with another shoulder injury.

The tweet read: ?Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong??

This is Lynn?s third injury to the same shoulder in less than two years. The fall was so bad that he immediately called for physio Andrew Leipus and started rolling on the ground, even though the ball was still in play. It finally took Yusuf Pathan to come and retrieve the ball.

Speaking about Lynn, Gambhir had said: "I have no update on Lynn, haven't heard from the physio yet."

