Insidious ups horror quotient again, rakes in Rs 8 crore in two days

The fourth instalment of the Insidious franchise released on January 5 in India and has managed to hold its own at the box office despite competition from films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Bollywood blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

Insidious The Last Key minted around Rs 4.12 crore on its opening day and Rs 4.50 crore on the second day. The film’s two-day total came up to around Rs 8 crore, which is close to another successful Hollywood horror film IT that raked in Rs 9.70 crore in the opening weekend.

India’s love for Hollywood horror ventures is not new as films like Andy Muschietti’s IT, James Wan’s Conjuring 2 and David Sandberg’s Annabelle: Creation tasted success with positive word of mouth. But the winning streak of films from this genre started with 2013 release Conjuring that earned Rs 2.63 crore net in India. The stage was set for the second part of the franchise, Conjuring 2 that rolled out in theatres in 2016, and the movie not only received a strong opening but also went on to collect Rs 61.78 crore.

The movie faced competition from Bollywood films like Teen starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda’s Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani. But the Hindi films stood no chance, with Conjuring 2 amassing Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend and the other two gathering just Rs 11.13 crore and 1.97 crore, respectively.

Next in line was the fourth installment in the Conjuring series that hit the Indian screens with a bang. Annabelle: Creation did a business of Rs 49.50 crore amid Hindi releases like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao-starrer Bareilly ki Barfi.

Other horror films slated for release this year

The 2018 lineup of horror films include Wish Upon that will come out in cinema halls next week on January 12, then there is Death Wish in March, Slender Man in May, fifth instalment of the Conjuring series- The Nun, The Predator, Halloween, Cadaver, The Purge: The Island, IT chapter 2, Lights Out 2, Mama 2, among others.

What attracts Indian movie goers to Hollywood horror films?

According to trade pundits, Indian film industry lacks content in this genre and that shifts the focus of audiences to Hollywood films that belong to this category.

Indian directors are reluctant to make horror films in the country because the subject does not call for unrestricted viewing or get prime time slots on television which is an important component in revenue collection. Return on investment in India is not strong for horror films.

Worldwide performance

Films from the Conjuring franchise all range in the USD 300 million in terms of worldwide collections. But IT surpassed this target and zoomed past USD 500 million milestone. Insidious 4 has gathered USD 49.5 in five days of its release. Other films from this series like Insidious Chapter 3 made USD 113 million and Chapter 2 gathered USD 161.9 million.