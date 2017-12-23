App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Dec 22, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian artwork worth Rs 108.61 crore sold in the last 21 months

The leading categories were the Modernists with 31 artists, Pre-Moderns and Contemporaries with 12 artists each.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Last 21 months have set new records for Indian artwork. According to a report, 55 new world records were achieved for the highest price paid for artworks created by Indian artists.

Total price for these art works amounted to Rs. 108.61 crores, said Art Intelligence released by Artery India- ‘Indian Art Sales Performance Insight’.

The leading categories were the Modernists with 31 artists, Pre-Moderns and Contemporaries with 12 artists each.

The highest record was made by Raja Ravi Varma’s ‘Radha in the Moonlight’ for Rs. 23 crore, followed by Tyeb Mehta’s ‘Untitled (Woman on Rickshaw)’ for Rs. 22.9 crore and Akbar Padamsee’s monumental ‘Greek Landscape’, one of only 4 masterworks from this series.

“These results are indicative of a maturing market, displaying clarified signs of a rising appreciation for quality and the importance of an artwork," Artery India’s CEO Arvind Vijaymohan said.

"However, a notable portion the collector demographic acquiring high value assets paid higher than an acceptable price range for the majority of work in auction and the private market,” Vijaymohan added.

Reason for the same could probably be lack of knowledge about the appropriate pricing of the work, which is established on a range of reasons like the subject, size and condition amongst others.

“It could also be a desperate need to own that particular work, at any cost or falling prey to bidding frenzy and going a few bids higher than comfort,” he said.

On being asked about the effects of demonetisation, which was implemented last November, Vijaymohan said, “34 new records of the total 55 were created post implementation of demonetisation, starting early November 2016. In addition, 5 price records were set in the private market following January 2017, one of which is amongst the 5 most expensive Indian works ever sold.”

