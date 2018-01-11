Hrithik unable to Roshan box office lately but brands still bet big on him

He has been a superhero, a lover boy, a conman, a special child and the list is endless. He has spent 17 years in the industry but his journey has not been an easy one despite belonging to a star family. As Hrithik Roshan turned 44 today, a look at his film career signals that the actor has had his share of ups and downs both from film failures to physical challenges. But in the recent times it looks like his magic is on the wane.

Roshan’s latest offering Kaabil could not bring back the Hrithik craze that was once seen post the release of films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai which was his debut film, Koi Mil Gaya or Dhoom 2. Even at the box office, Kaabil could only rake in Rs 86.54 crore with a budget of Rs 89 crore and entered the below average club in 2017.

But Kaabil is not the only film in the recent past to have failed to impress the audiences. In fact, the actor’s last big hit film was in 2013 when third instalment from the Koi Mil Gaya series, Krrish 3, earned Rs 175 crore. His last film Mohenjo Daro tanked at the box office.

Roshan junior has spent close to two decades in the film industry but has been able to add only 11 hits to his kitty. However, the actor has been selective in movie choices and chose to do one film in a year taking the total number of films in his career to around 22.

His film graph may show too many fluctuations but the star still managed to remain in the top 10 ranking of Forbes India Celebrity list with earnings of Rs 63.12 crore. The star climbed up one spot from 2016. He was ranked 10th in the 2016 list with earnings of Rs 90.25 crore.

Brands bet big on Roshan as they think he has an international appeal and the other reason is the actor is easily accessible.

Another important factor is the actor’s ability to go an extra mile and overcome his shortcomings. He stammered when he was child, he was diagnosed with Scoliosis-Curved Spinal Cord and was asked to drop acting as a career but nothing stopped Roshan junior.

Hrithik is now known for being a fitness freak this was one reason for online fashion brand Myntra tying up with Hrithik to create, manufacture and retail an active lifestyle apparel and casual wear collection under the brand name HRX. The brand banks on Roshan’s connection with physical fitness. In one year, HRX sold casual wear, active wear and women’s wear worth close to Rs 30 crore.