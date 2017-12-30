High on content, low on budget: small and medium size films bring cheer at box office in 2017

Small budget, big returns is any producer's dream. Year 2017 saw many such films that were shot on low budget but became very popular with audience and even earned accolade from critics.

While November did not see any big banner film release, December, which is historically a strong period for box office, had saw only one big movie — Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

A small budget film, Fukrey Returns, though redeemed the film industry’s hope. Fukrey Returns is the sequel of a 2013 hit film Fukrey and second part of this franchise has been declared as a profitable venture. With a budget of Rs 30 crore, Fukrey Returns has more than doubled its business to Rs 72.21 crore within two weeks of release. One of the biggest plus points for the film has been its low budget. The film ranks third in terms of profitability after Baahubali 2 (468.11 percent) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (456.66 percent).

Fukrey Returns is not the only film to have scored big with a small budget. In fact, 2017 was dominated by such releases including Ayushmann Khurana and Bhoomi Pednekar-starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

Rajkumar Rao had more than two releases this year out of which Newton and Bareilly ki Barfi became profitable. The women-centric Lipstick Under My Burkha that stirred a controversy also managed to pull huge crowds at theatres.

Getting an Oscar is what India has been dreaming of for years and this year’s submission under the foreign film category was Newton. The good news for the film came the day it hit the theatres and this announcement gave it the boost it needed to get audiences. Made at a modest budget of Rs 9 crore, the film managed to rake in Rs 22.18 crore — more than twice of what filmmakers had spent.

Vidya Balan came back to the big screen this year but this time with a bang after her film Tumhari Sulu ran in theatres uninterrupted for weeks and minted Rs 31 crore with a budget of just Rs 20 crore. Her previous offering Begum Jaan had failed at the box office but it seems the actress has redeemed herself with this light-hearted comedy.

Romantic comedies have been the perfect formula this year to get the best return on investment (RoI). Films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Bareilly ki Barfi with trio of Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurana and Kriti Sanon, and RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Savdhan, which funnily treads upon the subject of erectile dysfunction, tickled the funny bone of the audiences in the most romantic way. And this led to the films doing good business.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer cashed in on the day of public holiday for Holi and minted Rs 114 crore with an investment of just Rs 44 crore. The other two films amassed Rs 34 crore and Rs 41.98 crore, respectively, with a budget of Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively.

This year’s controversial film, apart from Padmavati, was Lipstick Under My Burkha starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak and others. The film found itself surrounded with problems both pre-and post-release. But nothing stopped the film from coming on the big screen despite plenty of cuts that were issued by the Censor Board.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is just another example of a film that is high on content but low on budget and that nothing can stop cinema goers if they get what they are asking for — quality content. The film gathered Rs 16.52 crore with a budget of mere Rs 7 crore.

Hindi Medium, which is a story about the struggle of a couple trying to get their daughter in an elite school, was both critically acclaimed and appreciated by the movie goers. Hindi Medium’s RoI reached more than 200 percent when the film’s collection went up to Rs 63 crore with a budget of Rs 23 crore.

Other films in 2017 whose earnings were more than the expenditure were — Naam Shabana starring Tapsee Pannu, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s Sachin: A Billion dreams.

The two films made Rs 36 and Rs 43 crore, respectively, but were produced at a cost of Rs 33 crore and Rs 39 crore, respectively.