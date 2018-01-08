Golden Globes 2018: Oprah Winfrey wins lifetime achievement award, Lady Bird wins best comedy film

Golden Globe host Seth Meyers kicked off Hollywood's first major awards show of 2018 with a series of barbed jokes about the sexual misconduct scandal.
The theme that set the tone for the 75th Golden Globe awards was fight against sexual harassment at workplace. It was an ocean of black on a golden afternoon: if not all, almost all women – from stars and nominees to crews working backstage- wore black, in support of the #metoo #timesup movement against harassment, abuse, and violence against women.
Golden Globe host Seth Meyers kicked off Hollywood's first major awards show of 2018 with a series of barbed jokes about the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled the entertainment industry, and the emergence of women as a powerful force in show business.
Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievement on Sunday, delivering an impassioned speech in support of those who have exposed sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.
Actress, movie and television producer, and chief executive of her OWN cable channel, Winfrey, 63, was celebrated as a role model for women and a person who has promoted strong female characters.
Her honor came in a year when the awards show, Hollywood's first leading up to the Oscars, was dominated by a scandal that has seen the downfall of dozens of powerful men as women break years of silence.
List of other Golden Globe award winners
Film categories
Best motion picture - drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture - comedy or musical
Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Best director - motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best screenplay - motion picture
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best animated film
Coco
Best foreign language film
In the Fade
Best original score - motion picture
The Shape of Water
Best original song - motion picture
This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Television categories
Best television series - drama
The Handmaid's Tale
Best television series - comedy
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best actor in a television series - drama
Sterling K Brown, This is Us
Best actress in a television series - drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Big Little Lies
Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies(With inputs from Reuters)