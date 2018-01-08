Golden Globes 2018: Oprah Winfrey wins lifetime achievement award, Lady Bird wins best comedy film

The theme that set the tone for the 75th Golden Globe awards was fight against sexual harassment at workplace. It was an ocean of black on a golden afternoon: if not all, almost all women – from stars and nominees to crews working backstage- wore black, in support of the #metoo #timesup movement against harassment, abuse, and violence against women.

Golden Globe host Seth Meyers kicked off Hollywood's first major awards show of 2018 with a series of barbed jokes about the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled the entertainment industry, and the emergence of women as a powerful force in show business.

Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievement on Sunday, delivering an impassioned speech in support of those who have exposed sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.

Actress, movie and television producer, and chief executive of her OWN cable channel, Winfrey, 63, was celebrated as a role model for women and a person who has promoted strong female characters.

Her honor came in a year when the awards show, Hollywood's first leading up to the Oscars, was dominated by a scandal that has seen the downfall of dozens of powerful men as women break years of silence.

List of other Golden Globe award winners

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Best director - motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best screenplay - motion picture

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best animated film

Coco

Best foreign language film

In the Fade

Best original score - motion picture

The Shape of Water

Best original song - motion picture

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Television categories

Best television series - drama

The Handmaid's Tale

Best television series - comedy

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best actor in a television series - drama

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Best actress in a television series - drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Big Little Lies

Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies