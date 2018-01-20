Flat Friday at box office despite 5 new films hitting screens

Even as Indian audiences keenly await the release of controversy-mired flick Padmaavat, which is scheduled to hit screens next week, they seem to have given their nearby movie halls a miss this week.

Despite as many as 5 new films having released on Friday, the Box office did not have any luck with collections. The films -- Kashmir Daily, Medal, My Birthday Song, Nirdosh and Vodka Dairies -- collectively brought in a mere Rs 40 lakh.

Kay Kay Menon starrer Vodka Dairies accounted for the lion's share of the small pie, with collections worth around Rs 25 lakhs. It fared better than Arbaz Khan's Nirdosh, which made around Rs 10 lakhs, while the rest of the films together pooled in only Rs 3.5 lakhs.

Holdover films Mukkabaaz and Kaalakandi were clearly out of the race, while 1921 managed to make collect around Rs 50 lakhs.

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in December, still seems to be the reason the box office remains afloat. With Rs 75 lakh worth collections even on its fifth weekend (collections this Friday), it is the only film Bollywood that is actually making money for its makers and other stakeholders.