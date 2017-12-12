App
Dec 12, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Even at 67, Rajinikanth remains the go-to man for India’s biggest box office hits

Audiences are eagerly awaiting Rajinikanth's next film, 2.0, set for release in April next year. Will it break new ground?

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

He's known for his humility, his simplicity is adored by his co-actors and directors, and after spending decades in the film industry, this superstar is still shy of the shutterbugs. Rajinikanth, who turned 67 on Tuesday, continues to dominate the Tamil film industry and remains a go-to man for delivering India's biggest box office hits.

Popularly known as Thalaivaa, the star’s last release, Kabali, in 2016 had set a record with its collections that went up to Rs 48.95 crore on opening day. Playing in around 1,000 screens in India, it raked in Rs 109.25 crore (net) in just three days.

Releasing in overseas markets like US, the UK, the Middle East and Malaysia, the Rajinikanth-starrer surpassed the previous high of Dhoom 3 that made USD 10.32 million and grossed USD 13 million. Its worldwide collections crossed Rs 250 crore as it added Rs 286 crore to its kitty.

Exuding confidence in the film, producer Kalaippuli S Thanu said in an interview that a sequel is a certainty. In 2016, Kabali outdid Hindi biggies like Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3 and Salman Khan’s Sultan to become the all-time number one opener in both India and overseas.

Now, audiences are eagerly awaiting Rajinikanth's next film, 2.0, set for release in April next year. It is touted as the most expensive film in Asia with a budget of Rs 450 crore. The first film of the franchise, Enthiran, was a massive hit and gathered Rs 179 crore, according to its 2010 Q4 report.

With a budget of Rs 132 crore, Enthiran was the costliest film of 2010 and its sequel will don the same tag in 2018. Rajinikanth's star power is such that producers don't lose sleep over doing justice to a big budget. An earlier expensive film in which he starred, 2007's Sivaji The Boss, had raked in Rs 128 crore.

Rajinikanth has worked in more than 160 films since making his debut in a small role in Apoorva four decades ago. He is also the first Indian actor to have appeared in four different formats of cinema—black and white, colour, 3D and motion capture technology.

