Enter spa, special cuisine and exotic hotels! Pet care is no more just a visit to the vet

While a king size bed, a private pool, an hour at the spa and some beer may be on your wishlist for the weekend, you could let your pet dog indulge in the same now. Thanks to a growing pet economy, dog cafes to exclusive hotels for pets are on the rise.

Entrepreneurs in the sector say the country has graduated from pet owners to pet parents and ready to spend a bomb when it comes to pampering the pet. They are ready to spend about Rs 10,000 for a diamond studded collar to as much as Rs 1 lakh for a month-long stay in an exclusive suite of an ‘only dog hotel’.

The sector catering to pets is on a growth trajectory with India's pet food market alone projected to cross USD 270 million by 2019.

Four-month-old Critterati in Gurgaon, for instance, is a six-floor posh hotel dedicated to dogs. With 24 boarding rooms in five different categories like twin sharing, royal suite and others the boarding comes with a TV lounge that plays dog-friendly animated content, a rooftop pet swimming pool, cafeteria, a dog saloon and a play area.

Not just that, pet parents also use the Critterati premises to host their pet’s birthday and wedding parties. “We give the pets a home-like ambience. For instance, the TV lounge makes the dogs feel at home because that’s the most common thing they can associate with staying at home,” said co-founder Jaanwi Chawla.

That’s not all though, there is a dog boutique that sells leather jackets, dresses, designer collars and everything that can come under retail for pets. Next is a dog café that serves dog beer and confectionery like cupcakes, muffins and ice-creams.

“People in urban regions have been looking beyond cost and have been focusing on the grooming of their pets,” says Chawla.

What price does all this come for? Services start at close to Rs 3,000 and goes up to a little over Rs 1 lakh.

Booming Pet Food Market

Rising per capital disposable income, nuclear families and increasing pet ownership are making pet foods one of the fastest-growing segments in the sector. In India, pet food predominantly includes packaged, ready-to-eat food products that are manufactured to provide complete nutrition to pets. Available in dry, wet and treat/snack form, these products are suitable for consumption by dogs, cats, birds and other pets.

“Indians are now dog parents and not dog owners. They are very specific about what they want to feed their dogs. The dog food segment accounts for Rs 800 crore of India's Rs 2,000-crore pet food industry. Out of this, the dog sweet industry contributes Rs 200 crore,” said Bhupendra Khanal, CEO of Bengaluru based dog-food seller Dogsee Chew.

It isn't just about feeding pets, the industry also has offerings for the health-conscious. Farmina with its N&D product line offers an all-natural product line that claims to be GMO-free, gluten-free and is rich in high-quality vitamins, thereby ensuring a high-quality specialised food diet for pets. Similarly, other leaders in pet care, such as Pedigree, Drools and Royal Canin, have all launched specialised products.

In 2017, leading players such as Mars International India and Royal Canin India continue to dominate pet care. Due to availability via wide retail networks, brands such as Pedigree and Royal Canin continue to enjoy high brand presence across all retail formats. In addition, Mars has been expanding to smaller cities to increase its brand presence.

Brands such as Farmina, Hill’s Science Diet and Arden Grange are also increasing their brand visibility across leading pet shops and superstores, offering wider options for pet owners. Furthermore, smaller players in India such as Scientific Remedies have been focusing on the niche therapeutic segment, introducing a wider range of products catering to the specific needs of pets.

DogSee Chew's Khanal, who is also an investor in the TherPup Café in Bangalore that serves dog food, or what he calls 'kennel cuisine', and has 10 in house dogs for guests to play. He plans to take 'Dog Diwali' around the world in 2018. The event would take off with campaigns in the US, Canada, Brazil, UK and Spain.

Here's a food for thought. The next time you plan to indulge in refreshing activities, think about the joys of having your pet experience them with you.