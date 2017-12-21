Doordarshan brings IFFI to every home for the first time and earns revenue of Rs 6 cr

The annually-held International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was brought to every home by Doordarshan with special prime time programming for the first time ever, and it got away with Rs 6 crore in advertising revenues for the festival that lasted for nine days, starting November 21.

The state-owned channel earned revenues for the first time with a viewership of 40 million across television and digital platforms, according to a Mint report. Just the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival received 4 million views.

This time the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) made IFFI a people’s festival by letting it reach to millions of viewers through the telecast on Doordarshan. DD not only showcased 25 hours of content including live broadcast of the opening and closing ceremony, it also paid attention to digital coverage.

Although IFFI has an important place in the lives of directors, actors and other artists, public in general is not much aware about what goes on during the festival. But the extensive coverage by DD this time has given IFFI a chance to show its worth amid viewers and the business its coverage has generated signals to appreciation from the larger public.

"Ongoing special programming, interesting segments and all the buzz from Goa will ensure that those who could not make it can still experience it", Prasar Bharati CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati had said.

The focus this time was on creative entrepreneurship at IFFI which is a step towards developing the creative economy in India and realising the potential for India to emerge as the creative hub for the free world.

India is uniquely positioned to chart the future course of the global creative economy given its demographic strength, democratic institutions and its rich legacy of culture and tradition rooted in creative expression over the centuries.

As India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati will strive to be a catalyst for developing India’s creative economy. This special focus on IFFI is an important beginning in that direction.